Launched in 2019, our Events Lab brings together start-ups from a variety of sectors. They offer organizers ways of enhancing their events with turnkey services customized to their needs. The goal: to be able to personalize every event to the organizer's target audience. Whether you want to add a health break, networking opportunities, a dazzling cocktail, or an artificial intelligence experience to your event, Events Lab experts deploy an array of innovative options that bring added value to your gathering.

The Palais recognized for its commitment

On December 3, 2021, the Palais des congrès was a prizewinner at the Startup Community Awards in the "Organization and startups collaboration" category, along with its partners MT Lab, Coopérathon and Centech. This award represents a strong show of appreciation from the entire community, highlighting the Palais' commitment to the next generation of innovating entrepreneurs. This award bodes well for the future of the Events Lab!

Meet our new innovative entrepreneurs:

These up-and-coming entrepreneurial Quebec companies – Atypic Labs, Braindate (e180), Gallea, Piccles, RE-AK Technologies and Snöball – will join the ranks of the Palais in December of 2021, at which time promoters and organizers can access their services. Each partner has distinctive specialties: promoting local artists, tools for online networking, emotional intelligence, creating a snowball effect on social media…. These new members will weave a wide-ranging tapestry of expertise within the Palais' Event Lab.

Atypic Labs

A consulting firm specializing in events, Atypic Labs accompanies its clients in the creation of new experiences based on technology. Atypic Labs is using leading edge technology, combined with motion techniques and games, to create events that are increasingly interactive.

Braindate (e180)

It's a totally new way to see meetings: going beyond networking, Braindate sparks meaningful conversations and knowledge sharing. Whether in-person, virtual or hybrid, any event can benefit from this facilitating service that simply and effectively brings guests together.

Gallea

Making art accessible to all: that's the mandate at Gallea, a turnkey service that promises to add an artistic touch to events. Gallea uses its expertise in staging and exhibit design to make it possible for anyone to explore art. An art gallery will be at your disposal right in the Palais!

Piccles

Piccles goes beyond the standard ways of creating dialogue during events. How? By offering an online tool that encourages participants to use drawing as a means of expression and interaction. Their easy-to-use module is ideal for icebreakers and team-building workshops, at in-person, virtual or hybrid events.

RE-AK Technologies

Thanks to their expertise in emotional, cognitive and behavioural intelligence, RE-AK Technologies can measure the emotions and states of mind of activity participants. It's a new method that will help you assess your event's success — and change course if needed!

Snöball

As its name suggests, Snöball offers marketing tools that will help you create a snowball effect, or even an avalanche. These tools will transform your speakers or exhibitors into impactful promoters of your coming event. It encourages passive actors to become frontline influencers, thereby multiplying your event registrations, or your subscriptions, many times over.

The Events Lab at the Palais: a signature service

The Palais des congrès de Montréal has become known as a leader in collaborations with up-and-coming innovative companies, which is a big factor in being able to deliver what it promises: to provide experiences that are inspiring, authentically Montréal, and totally memorable.

These emerging firms were chosen using established criteria stemming from the Palais' strategic plan, in other words, according to…

their innovative character ;

the quality of their customer service;

their emphasis on sustainable development.

All entities working under the Events Lab banner are Quebec companies – it's even a condition of their being able to participate – and that attests to our desire to highlight home-grown expertise. Many of these enterprises have also benefited from support programs for young firms, such as those provided by MT Lab.

"With the addition of these new young companies to the Events Lab catalogue, the Palais has solidified its status as the events centre of the future. Truly a hub for innovation and for the gatherings of tomorrow, the Palais is positioning itself to provide ever-more bold and highly personalized services."– Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès.

