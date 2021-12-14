Aligning with the Palais' vision for the future, TKNL will provide a wide range of new services that combine creative spark with leading-edge expertise in both virtual and hybrid events. TKNL's addition to our roster will enable the Palais to offer its clients a new and fresh product vision.

Created in 1989, TKNL has established a solid reputation in events management locally, nationally and internationally, producing larger-than-life events for clients in both the business and voluntary sectors. The firm, originally known as Techni-Logique, has focused on developing its creative strengths and its production expertise, doing business most notably under the Chaos création brand, and acquiring Équinoxe Production and Idées au Cube along the way. TKNL has also made a name for itself through its unique virtual and hybrid offerings, creating broadcast-quality television productions for business clients at its studios.

With more than 14,000 events, 750 permanent installations and dozens of immersive experiences under its belt, TKNL is praised around the world for its team of seasoned professionals, its strategic accompaniment of clients, its highly creative event design, and its expertise in digital solutions. Working alongside the Palais' team, TKNL will develop customized products tailored to the changing needs of local, national and international clients, as well as providing an exceptional pipeline to Quebec's creative ecosystem.

TKNL joins us as an experienced partner and an outstanding team player that will make a difference. As producer of the Palais' Ambassadors Gala since 1994, TKNL already has plenty of know-how when it comes to organizing major events in our space. This new shift in direction will firmly establish the Palais as the place to be for events that inspire. It brings the Palais into the vanguard of the new movement that is transforming the way events are produced.

"With the completion of the bidding phase, a pre-established process complying with government standards, we proudly add TKNL to the Palais' group of service providers. With a core focus in innovation and experiential events, this new partner will help position Montréal and the Palais as indispensable allies for organizers of conventions, exhibitions and business meetings. TKNL's vision of the future and range of services are in total alignment with those of the Palais, and we welcome them with great enthusiasm to our roster of teams. I also want to thank and applaud our colleagues at Encore, with whom we've collaborated so successfully for these many years."

"This is an historic moment for our whole team. Ever since I started in the industry, becoming an official partner of the Palais des congrès has been a dream of mine, and now it has become a reality. It's like winning the Stanley Cup! We are very eager to get this adventure going and bring new ideas to life along with the Palais' team. After all that our industry has gone through over the last several months, it's high time to turn toward the future and push forward with new innovations. As Buzz Lightyear from the movie Toy Story would say: To infinity and beyond!"

The Palais des congrès, located in the heart of Montréal, holds the event industry's highest level of quality certification and is frequently praised for its excellent client satisfaction rates. The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner. Visit congresmtl.com.

We are experience makers, a process that begins by crafting an exceptional experience for our clients. The first experience we design is the customer experience. That's the foundation for creative success. Our expertise lies is in the creative direction and the project management of complex live events and installations. We bring together the best creative talent and bespoke technical teams, to ensure our clients vision, objectives, and message are brought to life. Our approach is informed by our own experience. For more than 30 years we have been working with major brands to create immersive environments and events. Nearly three decades of industry experience gives us unique insight into what creates meaning and resonance with audiences. Successful events don't just happen. They are the product of methodology. They are equal parts of professional rigor and fearless creative vision. At TKNL we've been bringing these elements together to the delight of audiences for 30 years. That's our avocation, our passion and our profession. TKNL | Experience Makers.

