Following the Palais Non-Profits Program (POP) , and the Palais' Optimization and location for events program (POLE) , this is the third new tool the Palais has rolled out this year for the benefit of its community.

What are the goals of the Palais' eco-conditionality policy ?

Eco-conditionality means giving preference to, and supporting, projects that align with sustainable development criteria. At the Palais, this translates into actions taken to:

Prioritize sustainable development in its dealings with its business partners;

Work towards the integration of sustainable development activity into its business strategy;

Contribute, through financial incentives, to a service and accompaniment offer that will make the Palais and Montréal stand out as destinations that are in harmony with their environment and community.

How can partners benefit from the program?

Three categories of partners will be able to take advantage of the eco-conditionality policy:

The Palais' commercial tenants; Organizers of events such as exhibitions, conventions, conferences, meetings and galas; Those who are benefiting from the Optimization and location for events program (POLE).

A joint fund developed in partnership with Tourisme Montréal will make it possible, in some cases, to combine discounts offered by the two organizations.

The Palais' website includes a dedicated page with more information on the policy's eligibility requirements.

The Palais is getting ever-greener and community-oriented

The Palais' engagement on sustainable development is having an impact in many areas of activity. Since 2011, its unique initiatives have placed it in the international vanguard of its industry:

Adhering to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development;

Developing Montréal's largest green roof, in collaboration with the Laboratoire sur l'agriculture urbaine (AU/LAB), and Canada's first urban rooftop vineyard (the first in the world in a northern environment);

first urban rooftop vineyard (the first in the world in a northern environment); A greenhouse gas offset program for the Palais' building, in partnership with Université Laval's Montmorency Forest;

Montmorency Forest; Launch of the "Palais Boréal" carbon offset program for visitors and event organizers, in partnership with Planetair;

Collaborations that enhance the social and community impact of the Palais, and several partnerships with actors from the arts, education, and non-profit sectors in Montréal.

Launching of the Palais Non-Profits Program (POP), geared to not-for-profit organizations in Montréal.

Quote

"With this new policy and these financial incentives, the Palais is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable development. We hope to encourage our partners to go green for the events that take place within our walls. Our main objective: offering ever-more sustainable and eco-friendly events." – Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Hosting more than 350 events each year, the Palais generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. A genuine trailblazer, the Palais created the Events Lab, which is reinventing the way events are conceived hand in hand with up-and-coming businesses that are among the most innovative in the field. A leader in sustainable development and social impact, the Palais was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is a dynamic, innovative and forward-looking entity. Visit https://congresmtl.com/en/

