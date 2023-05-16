MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to partner with Swapcard, a leading event and community platform powered by artificial intelligence. With this new technology partner, the Palais offers organizers a forward-thinking service designed to simplify event management, increase revenue and maintain a year-round community.

The partnership between the Palais des congrès and Swapcard is the result of a shared desire to support event organizers and enable them to streamline the planning and execution of their events. By offering an enhanced visitor experience, Swapcard allows them to create and maintain a year-round community, generating revenue opportunities in the process.

This collaboration will also allow event organizers at the Palais to benefit from a 24-hour support team, as well as Swapcard's expertise and best practices, particularly in augmented events (which explore the possibilities offered by digital technology to exceed the limits—geographic, technical or economic—of a traditional event).

As the mixed format between in-person and virtual becomes standardized in the event industry, integrated and streamlined technology platforms are of paramount importance to optimize the experience of event organizers and their attendees, whether they are on-site or remote.

A comprehensive and personalized experience

In order to consolidate its position as a solutions center, the Palais des congrès is collaborating with the Swapcard team and their fully customizable, multipurpose platform. With its strong international reputation, Swapcard is already used by prominent trade show organizers such as Emerald and Clarion, as well as renowned global corporations like Samsung and Siemens. Additionally, it is highly regarded by well-known provincial associations, such as Aéro Montréal and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec.

Regardless of the industry, event type, size or format (in-person, hybrid, virtual), Swapcard's proprietary AI-driven technology platform acts as an all-in-one solution for organizers, covering registration, meeting scheduling, online conferencing, matchmaking and more.

An official supplier of the Dubai World Trade Center since 2018, with a global presence covering all time zones, Swapcard is a strong ally for the Palais des congrès de Montréal in expanding its service offering to stay on top of event trends.

Quotes

« We are thrilled about this partnership, which will help us achieve our goal of creating an engaging and interactive environment for event organizers and attendees. By leveraging the information and analytics generated by artificial intelligence, we can better understand their needs and deliver a tailored and enhanced experience. » – Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

« At Swapcard, we strengthen human connections through our event platform. We are excited that the team at the Palais share our goal of providing organizers with an optimized solution and we can't wait to help organizers realize their vision and deliver the ultimate event experience. » – Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A recipient of the highest quality certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and other events. Backed by a creative team with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual benefits for Québec and Montréal, while contributing to its international reputation as the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

About Swapcard

Looking for a partner to make organizing events easy and stress-free? Meet Swapcard — the AI-powered solution that helps you increase revenue for your events, exhibitors, and sponsors. Swapcard saves time for your teams and turns your one-shot events into year-round community experiences that keep your audience coming back for more. Create engaging and memorable events that your attendees will love. To learn more and schedule a demo please visit swapcard.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications Department, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tel.: 514 871-5849, Email: [email protected]; Walid Bengeloune, General Manager, Enterprise Accounts, North America, Swapcard, Tel.: 438-764-9711, Email: [email protected]