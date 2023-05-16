TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) are pleased to share that TOH is the first hospital in Canada to launch PrescribeIT® through its Health Information System (HIS), making it available to approximately 2,500 prescribers.

PrescribeIT® is Infoway's national e-prescribing service that enables prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in safer, more efficient patient care and improved communication between clinicians.

"After a successful pilot with 50 prescribers in our Civic Campus Family Health Team, we are confident about rolling out PrescribeIT® through our HIS to all physicians, nurse practitioners and residents at TOH," said Dr. Glen Geiger, Chief Medical Information Officer, TOH. "We have approximately 2,500 prescribers in this group, and PrescribeIT® will improve their workflows and communications with pharmacies, and how the service will make prescribing safer and more convenient for their patients."

"We are happy to partner with TOH as our first acute care site for PrescribeIT®," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "The expansion from community-based prescribers to hospital-based is a major milestone in PrescribeIT's evolution, and the successful launch at TOH will spur growth of the service to additional hospitals and hospital information systems."

In addition to TOH, PrescribeIT® is now live in 688 communities Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, and Infoway is working with other provinces and territories to develop rollout plans. More than 10,000 prescribers and 6,000 pharmacy sites are enrolled in the service. See the interactive locator map.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals where we are guided by our vision to provide the world-class and compassionate care we would all want for our loved ones. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, is home to the Regional Trauma Centre and Cancer Centre, and to discoveries that are adopted globally. Backed by generous support from the community, we are focused on reshaping the future of health care to improve the health for our diverse population of patients from Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec and Nunavut. For more information, visit OttawaHospital.on.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

