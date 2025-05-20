The limited-edition OREO cookies are inspired by a beloved drink from Selena's childhood—and include a special collector's cookie for die-hard fans

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The OREO brand is introducing the Limited Edition Selena Gomez OREO Cookies, a brand-new OREO cookie that brings together Selena's passions and fandom into one deliciously dunkable bite.

Selena worked closely with the OREO brand to develop a one-of-a-kind sweet-and-spiced flavour combo. Inspired by her love of horchata, the cookies include a layer of chocolate and cinnamon flavour creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavour creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavoured wafers.

"Making my own OREO cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment," said Selena Gomez. "I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavour gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."

In addition to curating her personalized OREO flavour, Selena also created six unique embossments designed with her fans in mind, including one that spells out "Selenators." There's also one exclusive cookie found in approximately every three packs that features Selena's classic signature—marking the first time the OREO brand has ever put an autograph on an OREO cookie.

While both the OREO brand and Selena champion self-expression and self-discovery, they know the journey to get there isn't always easy—especially for young people. To help support youth mental health, the OREO brand is also making a donation to the Rare Impact Fund. Founded by Selena in 2020, the Rare Impact Fund focuses on increasing access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. (To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org

"By connecting with Selena's world - her heritage, devoted fans, and musical evolution - we're amplifying the OREO brand's cultural resonance and the 'stay playful' spirit," said Chantal Butler, VP of Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "The OREO brand thrives on creativity and surprise, and this collaboration is a bold expression of that. It deepens our presence in the music scene while continuing to delight our audience in ways they don't see coming."

The Limited Edition Selena Gomez OREO Cookies will be available for purchase at Canadian retailers nationwide starting on June 9, and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Limited Edition Selena Gomez OREO Packs, fans can visit www.OREO.com/SelenaGomez, or follow OREO on Instagram @oreo_canada to be among the first to know about future brand news. You'll want to stay in the loop—because next up, the OREO brand and Selena Gomez are dropping an exclusive remix! Stay tuned Selenators.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold globally each year and an estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/oreocanada1, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO_Canada.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International

Media Contact: Derek Bathurst, APEX PR, [email protected]