Teaming up with NHL's Nazem Kadri and PWHL's Marie-Philip Poulin in the fight against hunger, Cadbury is committing $400,000 to Food Banks Canada and local food banks to provide meals to Canadians in need

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Cadbury launches the "Let's Stick it to Hunger Together" campaign, donating $400,000 to Food Banks Canada and local food banks, the equivalent of 800,000 meals by the end of 2025. Through the campaign, a portion of proceeds from Cadbury product sales will be donated, up to a total of $200,000. Additionally, Cadbury will be making a direct donation of $200,000 to Food Banks Canada.

To rally Canadians around this cause, Cadbury is teaming up with some of hockey's most generous players, NHL's Nazem Kadri and PWHL's Marie-Philip Poulin. Just as they give their all on the ice and in their communities, they are now helping Cadbury inspire Canadians to contribute to the fight against food insecurity as ambassadors of the Cadbury "Let's Stick it to Hunger Together" campaign. The players will be donating their time at local Canadian food banks and will be leveraging their social channels to help promote the cause.

"Cadbury is more than just chocolate — we strive to be a force for good," said Chantal Butler, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "Rooted in generosity, we're committed to making it easy for Canadians to give back — showing how small acts can lead to significant change. We invite everyone to join us in making a meaningful impact by providing meals to those in need through the purchase of a Cadbury product."

"Canada's need for food banks is at an all-time high, with over two million people visiting food banks this month, the highest number of monthly visits in history. Cadbury's 'Let's Stick it to Hunger Together' initiative is crucial in helping us support communities across the country," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. "We deeply appreciate Cadbury's generosity and their call for Canadians to unite against hunger."

Mondelez Canada, parent company of Cadbury, is a long-standing partner of Food Banks Canada, having donated 22M meals since 2013 to affiliate food banks across the country. Help Cadbury and Food Banks Canada continue to spread good and "Let's Stick it to Hunger Together" with the purchase of your favourite Cadbury product!

