MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Jean-Doré Beach, the cool, refreshing oasis in the heart of Parc Jean-Drapeau, is set to open on July 1. Whether you enjoy lounging in the sun, playing a game of beach volleyball, picnicking with your family, relaxing amid nature or simply stretching out beside the cooling waters, Jean-Doré Beach is a must-go-to place for any swimming enthusiast.

A lively beach with a wealth of water activities

In addition to leisure swimming, beach-goers can take part in a wide range of activities that are available on the site. Aquazilla is back, with its inflatable structures that include obstacles, slides and platforms for diving into the water. You can also rent several types of boats, such as kayaks, pedal boats and Stand-Up Paddleboards (SUP). Again this year, visitors can bring their own paddleboard or kayak to explore the Beach's lake and lagoons. In this regard, Parc Jean-Drapeau has installed cleaning stations near the docks to help prevent the spread of Eurasian water milfoil and other invasive species in Québec bodies of water.

If you happen to be a casual athlete or swimmer, the Parc has addressed your needs, as well, by setting up a 300-metre course for open-water swimming in the Beach's lake sector. Comprised of three marked-off lanes, this set-up is just right for competitive training or getting an introduction to the sport, allowing swimmers to enjoy the water at a whole other level.

Meanwhile, for the more daring, our partner KSF is offering yoga classes or physical training on a paddleboard. It's all part of the totally unique experience to enjoy at Jean-Doré Beach, with avid, highly regarded, pioneering water sports enthusiasts in Québec. For those who prefer solid ground, the eight courts for beach volleyball will be operative July 8.

Pricing, concession areas and how to get there

Jean-Doré Beach is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends, until August 22. After that date, the Beach will only be open on weekends, before closing on September 5. Admission to the site is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children (aged 3-13), free for 2-year-olds and under and $22 for a family comprised of 2 parents and 2 adults. For loyal visitors, the Parc is reintroducing the season passport this year; the cost is $25 for children, $50 for adults and $99 for families.

For swimmers who'd like to grab a bite to eat once they are out of the water, Jean-Doré Beach has a food offer on site that includes paninis, salads, snacks, icy treats and beverages for all. This year, the composting bins will be available on the site to improve the managing of waste materials.

A shuttle service provided by the STM (768) is available from the Jean-Drapeau subway station. You can also get to the Beach by bike, using Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Visitors can use the south entrance, near parking lot P4.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

For full details about Parc Jean-Drapeau's program, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com or follow us on social media @parcjeandrapeau.

