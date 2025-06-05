Backed by the Government of Ontario and supported by employers across the province, the Ontario Career Lab connects students with industry mentors for future-focused career conversations.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A first-of-its-kind career coaching program is now rolling out in schools across Ontario, connecting students with mentors for real-world career conversations that inspire future readiness.

"Our students need to be ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow, and that means making sure they get the right support today," said Paul Calandra, Minister of Education. "Our government has been focused on ensuring that students, parents, and teachers get the resources they need to prepare students for success. It's about working together – the province, teachers, and employers – to make sure every student has a clear path to a good-paying, stable career in Ontario."

The Ontario Career Lab , delivered by HIEC and funded by the Ontario Ministry of Education, provides consistent, high-impact career coaching to Grade 9 and 10 students across the publicly funded school system.

"Ontario's schools are doing incredibly impactful work to prepare students for the future, but they can't be expected to do it alone," said Kelly Hoey, Executive Director, HIEC. "The Ontario Career Lab brings education, community, and industry together in a powerful way, allowing students to explore career pathways by connecting with people who've lived them."

The Ministry's forward-thinking approach ensures more Grade 9 and 10 students across the province have access to:

Small-group sessions that offer a safe, engaging space for career exploration

Exposure to Career Coaches with experience in high-demand economic sectors

Labour market insights and community connections that extend learning beyond the classroom

Consistent, relevant support for all students, including those in youth justice facilities

Through its Career Conversations model, the Ontario Career Lab invites professionals into classrooms to share their career journeys in small, interactive sessions. These conversations are designed to be honest, inclusive, and empowering, offering students a glimpse into what's possible.

Since launching, the Ontario Career Lab has:

Enabled 130,000+ hours of meaningful career conversations

Mobilized thousands of industry volunteers and delivered bilingual, community-tailored programming

Focused on connecting students with in-demand industries and future-ready careers

"As an organization that's spent more than 35 years helping young people prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, we've seen firsthand how important career development is to their well-being," said Hoey. "It's inspiring to see such strong momentum and shared commitment to career development across the province."

Quick Facts

Nearly half (47.3%) of students worry they are not prepared for life after compulsory education , a concern linked to poorer employment outcomes and increased anxiety about their future career paths. (Source: OECD, The State of Global Teenage Career Preparation , 2025)

, according to 2022. This concern is linked to poorer employment outcomes and increased anxiety, potentially hindering students' confidence and readiness for future career paths. (Source: OECD, , 2025) Students who engage in employer-led career guidance activities during school experience lower levels of youth unemployment, higher wages, and greater career satisfaction later in life. (Source: OECD, Meet the Future , 2021)

later in life. (Source: OECD, , 2021) Career conversations have a measurable impact. Students aged 14 to 16 who engage in these interactions are significantly more likely to experience higher life satisfaction and achieve long-term employment success. (Source: OECD, Career Talks with Guest Speakers, 2023)

Student Impact

Student feedback shows that the Ontario Career Lab is already making a difference for students across the province:

95% of students said Career Conversations helped them think more clearly about future job options and career pathways.

These outcomes reflect the power of early, meaningful engagement—and the impact of hearing real stories from real people.

"The Ontario Career Lab reflects what's possible when education and industry come together to support student success. By offering meaningful career conversations at a pivotal stage, it helps students explore options, build confidence, and begin planning their futures. CODE is proud to support this scalable, equity-focused model that strengthens local partnerships and enhances pathway planning across the province."

Laura Elliott, Executive Director, Council of Ontario Directors of Education

How to Get Involved

The Ontario Career Lab is actively recruiting Career Coaches from all sectors to share their stories and help students explore possibilities. Whether you're early in your career or a seasoned professional, your experience matters.

Learn more or sign up to participate: www.ontariocareerlab.ca



