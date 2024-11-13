Kelly Hoey of HIEC Honoured with National Award for Social Impact at the 2024 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - HIEC proudly announces that Executive Director Kelly Hoey has received the esteemed Social Change Award: National Impact at the 32nd Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. This award, presented by Women of Influence+, celebrates Hoey's outstanding contributions to career development, education, and workforce development advancement across Canada.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition. Thank you to the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards for recognizing the entrepreneurial mindset required in the social impact sector through this award," said Hoey.

"I feel so fortunate to do work I love with people I love every day. In a world where choice can feel overwhelming, our goal is to provide young people with the clarity, confidence, and direction they need to pursue paths that align with their strengths and passions. I am committed to continuing this work and creating a future where everyone - especially young women - can see themselves in any field they choose."

A recognized leader in career development, Hoey has dedicated over three decades to creating meaningful connections between business and education. As Executive Director of HIEC, she has developed programs that have reached over 250,000 youth, equipping young people with the knowledge and confidence to pursue careers in in-demand sectors. Her leadership has supported thousands of students through HIEC's Career Lab, an innovation centre that provides hands-on career exploration opportunities. Hoey also led the development of HIEC's first podcast, "Parents as Career Coaches," offering expert insights to spark career exploration discussions among youth and parents alike.

Recognizing a gap in career education around skilled trades pathways, Hoey set out to reshape perceptions of these careers. In 1999, she launched ApprenticeSearch.com, an innovative online platform connecting job seekers with skilled trades employers. Now a critical national resource, the platform has made significant strides in diversifying the sector, with 47% of users identifying as part of at least one equity-denied group. By bridging employment gaps and providing a vital next step for young people pursuing apprenticeship as their post-secondary pathway, ApprenticeSearch.com fosters a more inclusive workforce and continues to transform opportunities across Canada's skilled trades.

"Kelly's win at the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards is a powerful recognition of her impact and dedication. Through her vision and leadership, HIEC has become a driving force for career development and social change, helping young people across Canada find direction and feel positive about their futures," said Michelle Murray, Director of Operations, HIEC. "Kelly's work is about more than helping people find jobs; it's about building an inclusive future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We're proud to see her commitment to young people and workforce development recognized on a national stage."

Hoey's leadership extends beyond HIEC, influencing workforce and education policy through her roles as a Founding Member of the Ministry of Education Council for Experiential Learning and as a respected advisor on the National Stakeholder Advisory Council of the Labour Market Information Council, the Ontario Business Education Partnership, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce's Workforce Development Council. Her dedication to advancing experiential learning has established her as a transformative figure in workforce development on both national and global stages.

Now in its 32nd year, the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards program recognizes the country's leading women entrepreneurs and organizational leaders who have made impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian, and/or global economy. The judging panel of the awards program comprises 15 judges who are notably some of Canada's top business leaders.The official announcement of the 2024 award recipients was made at the 32nd Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards gala, which was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto on November 8th

About HIEC

HIEC is a not-for-profit social enterprise focusing on partnership, mentorship and workforce development.

With 35 years of experience as an active community-focused organization, HIEC develops and delivers innovative programs and services that leverage technologies, advance community collaboration, strengthen economic development, inspire mentorship, and help young people succeed. HIEC strives to empower youth in their career exploration and contribute to overall mental wellness for future planning and opportunities.

HIEC operates numerous programs related to career and workforce development, and has a long history of helping learning extend beyond the classroom and providing a conduit between small, medium, and large employers, employer associations and education. They are one of the original Council for Experiential Learning members, and the programs that run out of The HIEC Career Lab are known internationally as models of excellence.

HIEC is regularly called upon to help employers and stakeholder groups connect to education and broker relationships that yield amazing opportunities for young people and job seekers.

About the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country's leading women entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence+, an award-winning global organization dedicated to advancing women in the workplace.

About Women of Influence Worldwide Inc.

At Women of Influence+ (WOI+), our ethos is rooted in making meaningful and impactful change. We do this by placing ourselves and our community in positions of influence and power — places where we can drive transformation. We are dedicated to sharing and elevating the unfiltered success stories of a diverse group of role models. We know that when done right, from the podium or the page, these stories not only inspire, educate, and connect — they start to redefine our perceptions of gender roles and abilities. We are changing the narrative.

