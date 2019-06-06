The One Drop Foundation Featured at World-Renowned Business Conference C2 Montréal

Guy Laliberté's international water charity joins the forward-thinking conference to demonstrate how non-profits can use creativity to transform people's lives

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aligned with this year's theme 'tomorrow', One Drop was thrilled to take part in this 8th edition of C2 Montréal by presenting an interactive workshop on its creative approach to sustainability: Social Art For Behaviour Change (SABC). Entitled The Art of Creating Change, the activity conducted by One Drop's team of experts in behaviour change took the sold-out audience into a creative journey where creativity, art and movement met to create a unique experience. The participants were then invited to apply the collaborative process of One Drop's unique approach while reflecting on a better tomorrow and brainstorming on how we can create a more sustainable future for all. To end on a creative note, the One Drop experts gave the floor to two Montréal-based spoken words artists who proceeded to an impressive poetry slam performance, using the participant's ideas as an inspiration for their collective work of art.

One Drop's mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for the most vulnerable communities worldwide. With Cirque du Soleil as its founding partner, One Drop leverages everything learned from the global creative phenomenon to design community-inspired social art programs based on local cultures to drive behaviour change.

"At One Drop, we know that providing access to safe water is only the beginning," said Tania Vachon, Director of Social Art for Behaviour Change at the One Drop Foundation. "And the science is clear: behaviour change is now recognized as what was previously the missing component to sustainable safe water for all. If we don't embrace healthy behaviours, our water infrastructures simply won't be sustainable over time. That's why One Drop brings its unique Social Art for Behaviour Change (SABC) approach to all its projects, laying the foundation for real and lasting change."



The C2 Montréal Art for Creating Change workshop presented by One Drop was made possible by the charity's close partner, the RBC Foundation, and gave participants the opportunity to discover how social art can be a catalyst for behaviour change, to experience the participative process of this unique approach, and to discover how it can be applied to their sector.

This year's other major speakers included Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee; futurist, tech entrepreneur, and global music artist will.i.am; top chef Marcus Samuelsson; marketing superstar Bozoma Saint John; astronaut David Saint-Jacques—speaking from orbit at the International Space Station; life-saving innovator Dr. Martine Rothblatt; and the AI-powered social robot BINA48, to name a few.

ABOUT ONE DROP™

One Drop™ is an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté with the vision of a better world, where all have access to living conditions that allow empowerment and development, today and forever. Our mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation to the most vulnerable communities through innovative partnerships, creativity and the power of art. Together with its partners, One Drop brings its unique Social Art for Behaviour Change™ approach to promote the adoption of healthy practices around water, sanitation and hygiene through locally inspired social art programs, empowering the communities to take ownership of the projects over time. For this to be possible, One Drop puts together novel fundraising initiatives supported by a visionary community of partners and donors. One Drop counts over 10 years of turning water into action with projects that will transform the lives of over 1.4 million people around the world. The foundation was recognized by Charity Intelligence as one of the 2018 Top 10 Impact Charities in Canada.

ABOUT C2 MONTRÉAL

C2 Montréal is the most forward-thinking business event in the world. Named "Best conference" four years running by BizBash, C2 is much more than just a simple a conference. C2 combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, festival-like setting aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. Held annually in Montreal, C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. The conference welcomes over 7,000 participants — hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries — in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The eighth edition of C2 Montréal took place May 22-24, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

