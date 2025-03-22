MONTREAL, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of World Water Day, the One Drop Foundation reaffirms its commitment to ensuring safe water access for all while fighting the climate crisis. With a staggering 2.2 billion people worldwide—approximately one quarter of the global population—lacking access to safe drinking water, One Drop is dedicated to addressing this critical issue through innovative solutions and community-driven initiatives.

The "Unfair Glass” campaign by the One Drop Foundation (CNW Group/One Drop Foundation)

This year, One Drop introduces "The Unfair Glass" campaign—a creative endeavour designed to raise awareness about the clean water crisis. The campaign features a specially designed glass with a fake bottom filled with soil, symbolizing the portion of the population without access to clean water. This powerful visual metaphor challenges perceptions and underscores the urgent need for action.

"This glass is more than just a symbol. We intend to use it as a catalyst for change. We'll be sharing these "Unfair Glasses" with influential voices around the world, inviting them to join the conversation and increase the urgency of this global crisis," says Lisa Clowery, Co-CEO at the One Drop Foundation. "One Drop is bringing hope and health to nearly 3 million lives. We've seen children return to school, families flourish, and entire communities transformed. These are not just statistics; they are stories of resilience, made possible by the generosity of our supporters worldwide."

Funds raised through this initiative will support sustainable projects that provide communities in Canada, Latin America, India and Africa with long-term access to safe drinking water. "Water is the most critical issue of our lifetime. The harsh reality that countless communities worldwide, including some in Canada, are forced to live without safe drinking water is a gut-wrenching reality that we cannot ignore. Since 2007, One Drop has mobilized essential funds and connected communities disproportionately affected by water-related challenges with technical assistance, knowledge, and expertise," adds Ernenek Duran, Co-CEO at One Drop.

Last year's survey conducted by Maru/Blue for One Drop revealed significant insights into Canadians' views on water resources:

41% of Millennials believe climate change could affect water access, dropping to 35% for Gen Xers and 27% for Baby Boomers.

Approximately 1 in 3 respondents think all Canadians have equitable access to safe water. This perception increases to 51% among Gen Z individuals. However, despite Canada's abundance of water resources, roughly 30 First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities still lack access to safe drinking water according to 2025 data.

abundance of water resources, roughly 30 First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities still lack access to safe drinking water according to 2025 data. A vast majority (86%) says governments should protect our water resources; however, only 50% feel individuals share this responsibility.

"The Unfair Glass" campaign is set to inspire a sustainable future with safe water for all. This bespoke initiative aims to engage audiences through targeted touchpoints that highlight the harsh reality of the global water crisis. The campaign will roll out across various platforms, including a dedicated landing page at OneDrop.org/FairForAll, OLV advertising, public relations support, content creator engagement, social media content, and fundraising events in key cities such as Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Las Vegas.

About the One Drop Foundation

One Drop unites people and empowers communities to solve the water and climate crisis through innovative, sustainable actions. Channelling the creative spirit of Cirque du Soleil, the Foundation rallies local and international changemakers to raise funds and co-create solutions that drive life-changing projects worldwide. Since 2007, One Drop has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in Latin America, India, Africa, and among Indigenous communities in Canada. Learn more at www.onedrop.org and follow One Drop's impact via our newsletter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE One Drop Foundation

For further information: Maude Samson, [email protected], 514-250-9058 | Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594