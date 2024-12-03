The Office of the Lieutenant Governor updates the institution's name and unveils a feminized plaque
Dec 03, 2024, 14:18 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks a significant milestone in the history of the institution: the official unveiling of a feminized plaque. From now on, the inscription will proudly bear the title "Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure" reflecting the feminine form, a tangible gesture fully aligned with the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.
In the presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests, including the President of the National Assembly, Nathalie Roy, the Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Martine Biron, the Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, and the Official Opposition Critic for the Status of Women, Brigitte Garceau, the Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, delivered an emotional speech highlighting the historic and forward-thinking nature of this initiative.
"This act not only acknowledges the importance of feminizing our institutions to reflect contemporary realities but also pays tribute to all the women who, across eras, have paved the way with courage and determination. In addition to honoring the beauty and richness of the French language, this plaque carries a powerful message to future generations: every ambition, every dream is accessible and achievable for all," stated the Honourable Jeannotte.
This modernization aligns with the Lieutenant Governor's values: respect, reconciliation, and the environment. It reflects a Québec that celebrates equality and fully recognizes the contributions of each individual.
Event highlights:
Date: December 3, 2024
Location: Woodwork Hall, Office of the Lieutenant Governor
Participants: The Honourable Manon Jeannotte and the Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Martine Biron, delivered speeches in the presence of the President of the National Assembly, Nathalie Roy, the Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, the Official Opposition Critic for the Status of Women, Brigitte Garceau, media representatives, and numerous guests.
This gesture marks a concrete step forward in recognizing women in leadership roles.
