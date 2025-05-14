MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, had the great honour of presiding over the final official ceremony for the presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal organized by her Cabinet.

The recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal honoured during the ceremony held at the Institut d’hôtellerie et tourisme du Québec in Montréal on May 13, 2025. (CNW Group/Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec)

"It is a true privilege to honour so many Quebecers from every region of the province. I am proud to highlight that our institution is the one, among all provincial institutions across Canada, that awarded the highest number of King Charles III Coronation Medals — and the second highest overall in the country, after the Canadian Armed Forces," declared the Honourable Manon Jeannotte.

The evening event, held on May 13 at the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), was an opportunity to recognize the contributions of 30 citizens from the Greater Montréal Area. It also marked the conclusion of the official ceremonies associated with this distinction, at the end of which a total of 1,650 medals will have been awarded to citizens throughout Quebec.

Any remaining Coronation Medals will be presented during the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec's medal ceremonies as part of her provincial tour or at smaller-scale events organized according to various logistical and human factors.

Among the distinguished recipients honoured during this final official ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor had the privilege of awarding the King Charles III Coronation Medal to the Honourable Liza Frulla, Director General of the ITHQ; Ms. Ginette Reno; Mr. Daniel Jutras, Rector of the Université de Montréal; Ms. Véronique Rankin, Executive Director of Wapikoni; Ms. Marie-Josée Bastien, director of the Projet Polytechnique; as well as several other notable honourees.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

Highlights

The King Charles III Coronation Medal marks a historic occasion, as it is the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded for a coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Government of Canada will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields.

will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields. The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to the advancement of Canada at the local, national, and international levels.

Details of the Medal

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to that used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design of the medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.

Stay Connected:

Facebook.com/LieutenanteGouverneureQC

Instagram.com/LGQuebec

Linkedin.com/company/LGQuebec

Youtube.com/@LGQuebec

Bsky.app/@LGQuebec

Be the First to Know!

Subscribe to our updates and press releases by creating an account at: https://qgov.newswire.ca/qmail/

SOURCE Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec

Media Contact: Ian Préfontaine, Communications and Media Relations Officer, Cell: 514-943-7625, Email: [email protected], www.lieutenante-gouverneure.quebec