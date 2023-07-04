The NWMO submits recommendations for an integrated strategy for the long-term management of Canada's radioactive waste

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has submitted recommendations for an Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste to Canada's Minister of Natural Resources for consideration. The strategy responds to the Minister's tasking of the NWMO with this work in 2020.

The integrated strategy is the first of its kind for Canada and is informed by more than two years of engagement with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, and waste generators and owners, as well as detailed studies of both technical considerations and international best practices.

While the majority of Canada's radioactive waste has long-term disposal plans, there are gaps – particularly with some low-, intermediate- and non-fuel, high-level wastes. It is important to note that all of this waste is currently safely stored at licensed interim facilities.

The Strategy recommends approaches to address the gaps identified in waste disposal planning for all of Canada's radioactive waste from electricity generation and the production of medical isotopes. It does not duplicate or replace the many long-term disposal plans already in place and progressing. A draft Strategy was released for public comment in August 2022. Since then, refinements have been made in consideration of public feedback and to strengthen alignment with Canada's Policy for Radioactive Waste and Decommissioning, which was published by Natural Resources Canada on March 31, 2023.

The Strategy makes two key recommendations to address gaps in long-term waste disposal plans:

Intermediate-level and non-fuel, high-level waste - It is recommended that intermediate-level waste and the very small amount of high-level waste that is not used nuclear fuel (for example: used in the production of radioactive isotopes for medical applications) be disposed of in a deep geological repository with implementation by the NWMO. This recommendation would include a consent-based siting process.

Low-level waste - It is recommended that low-level waste be disposed of in multiple, near-surface disposal facilities, managed by waste generators and waste owners.

The Strategy includes four principles to support effective implementation of these recommendations, developed based on the priorities shared by Canadians and Indigenous peoples through the engagement process:

Consent of the local communities and Indigenous peoples in whose territory future facilities will be planned must be obtained through the siting process.

Design of facilities should prioritize the protection of water.

Long-term caretaking should be established for disposal facilities.

should be established for disposal facilities. We need to take action now and not defer to future generations.

The NWMO looks forward to supporting the implementation of an Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste, in close collaboration with government, industry, Indigenous peoples, current and prospective nuclear host communities, scientific experts and other interested Canadians.

"We want to thank all those who contributed to the development of this Strategy over the past two years. The Strategy and recommendations put forward to the Minister of Natural Resources reflect what we heard is most important to Canadians and Indigenous peoples when considering how Canada's radioactive waste is managed safely, responsibly, and effectively in years to come." – Sara Dolatshahi, Director, Strategic Projects, NWMO

"The NWMO's work is guided by science, international best practices, and what is most important to Canadians and Indigenous peoples. Our values of safety, integrity, excellence, collaboration, accountability, and transparency were central to the design and implementation of the engagement process that supported the development of the Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste. We look forward to hearing back from Government and supporting the next steps in the implementation of this Strategy." – Laurie Swami, CEO, NWMO

