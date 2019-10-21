The New Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre Opens Friday!

State-of-the Art Theatre Features Recliner Seating and Enhanced Experiences Including UltraAVX, D-BOX and Cineplex Clubhouse

Showtimes and Tickets Available Today on Cineplex.com

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – The wait is over for Saskatoon movie-lovers, with the opening of a brand new theatre complex this Friday at The Centre mall. Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre spans over 30,000 square feet and features luxury recliner seating. Tickets and showtimes are available today at the theatre's box office, on the Cineplex Mobile App and at Cineplex.com.

The highly anticipated theatre offers an exciting range of movie-going experiences, including UltraAVX™, reclining D-BOX motion seats and an auditorium designed especially for families with young children. The first to open in Saskatchewan, the 'Cineplex Clubhouse' features colourful décor, playful seating, a curated selection of family-friendly films and an indoor play structure where kids can climb, slide and explore before the movie begins.

"Movie-lovers across Saskatoon have enjoyed coming to Cineplex Odeon Centre Cinemas for over 20 years, so we are thrilled to introduce this new state-of-the-art theatre to the community," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Going to movies has always been about families and friends relaxing and spending time together, and the new Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre offers something for every guest, at every age."

Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre replaces the mall's former theatre Cineplex Odeon Centre Cinemas, which closed its doors this week. In addition to the new features mentioned above, guests can enjoy a variety of concessions and delicious food options, including Cineplex's famous popcorn. Guests can also treat themselves to pizza from Outtakes as well as Cineplex's Melt Sweet Creations concept, which specializes in indulgent frozen desserts.

With the opening of the new theatre, Cineplex operates 165 theatres across Canada, including six theatres and a VIP Cinemas in Saskatchewan.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

