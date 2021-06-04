Collaboration to develop and integrate affordable clean energy conversion processes and devices as alternatives to fossil fuels

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) are pleased to announce their new Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition.

Researchers from the NRC's Energy, Mining and Environment Research Centre, and key faculty members and students from the UBC Applied Science and Science faculties will work together to develop innovations in hydrogen and carbon technologies across the value chain of clean energy development. This includes materials, systems, technologies and industrial applications.

The collaboration will lead to discoveries and advances in the transition to clean technologies, including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology to enable affordable, clean alternatives to fossil fuels. Training opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows will also be provided through this collaboration.

Quick Facts

The National Research Council of Canada and the University of British Columbia have a long-standing history of close collaborations and common research activities in the areas of clean energy materials and devices, and future energy systems based on alternative fuels including hydrogen and synthetic hydrocarbons derived from carbon dioxide conversion.

of and the have a long-standing history of close collaborations and common research activities in the areas of clean energy materials and devices, and future energy systems based on alternative fuels including hydrogen and synthetic hydrocarbons derived from carbon dioxide conversion. The objectives and activities of this National Research Council of Canada - University of British Columbia Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition will complement those of the NRC- University of Toronto Collaboration Centre for Green Energy Materials.

of - Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition will complement those of the NRC- Collaboration Centre for Green Energy Materials. Collaboration centre projects will build on work in progress across the clean energy value chain, ranging from materials and components for electrolyzers to data analytics for hydrogen refueling system studies.

The Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition will have dedicated research space at the National Research Council of Canada and the University of British Columbia .

of and the . To help position Canada as a global leader, the National Research Council of Canada is increasing its collaboration with regional ecosystems, universities, polytechnic institutions, and colleges by establishing collaboration centres across the country.

as a global leader, the of is increasing its collaboration with regional ecosystems, universities, polytechnic institutions, and colleges by establishing collaboration centres across the country. To foster collaboration, the National Research Council of Canada is co-locating researchers and equipment with partners to create collaboration centres anchored in research themes of shared mutual interest. Located at either an NRC or a partner's research facility, researchers from both organizations share access to specialized equipment, work side by side on collaborative projects, and provide training opportunities for young scientists.

of is co-locating researchers and equipment with partners to create collaboration centres anchored in research themes of shared mutual interest. Located at either an NRC or a partner's research facility, researchers from both organizations share access to specialized equipment, work side by side on collaborative projects, and provide training opportunities for young scientists. Building on recent Government of Canada investments in climate action and clean technology, Budget 2021 proposes to provide $17.6 billion toward a green recovery that creates middle class jobs, builds a clean economy, and protects against climate change.

Quotes

"Building a foundation for a greener, more sustainable economy starts with strong supports for our scientists and researchers. Our Government is committed to fostering collaborative opportunities like this one through the National Research Council of Canada and the University of British Columbia because some of the best ideas come when innovative minds work together. This partnership is an important step in strengthening Canada's position as a global leader in clean technology and moving us closer to a more resilient and healthier future for all Canadians."

The Honourable François-Phillippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The transition to the clean economy will create jobs and economic opportunities across the country, while ensuring that Canada remains competitive on the world stage. British Columbia's burgeoning clean technology sector is critical for the clean energy transition, and I am pleased to see this centre housed at the University of British Columbia's Applied Science and Science faculties."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with the University of British Columbia through this agreement and we look forward to working together to make breakthroughs together to decarbonize our economy and build Canada's green industrial advantage. The National Research Council of Canada is committing its capabilities alongside our partners to focus on advancing the transition to clean energy, which will have a significant impact on our economy and society. We are at our best when we are working together in addressing the challenges that are important to Canadians."

Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

"We are excited to be enhancing our collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada through the creation of this centre. It brings together research strengths at both institutions to tackle key global challenges and support a transition to clean energy alternatives including hydrogen technologies. It will generate new learning opportunities for students and trainees, and through collaborations with community and industry partners, we hope to strengthen Canada's position as a leader in clean energy and the global hydrogen economy."

Prof. Gail Murphy, Vice-President, Research & Innovation, UBC

