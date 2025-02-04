Funding will help 12 companies pilot technologies that will support the development of a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative B.C. economy

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's small and medium-sized businesses are key drivers of innovation and are responding to some of the world's most pressing challenges, including climate change. Supporting their innovative work is vital to helping position Canada as a global leader in clean technologies and creating a sustainable future for all Canadians.

The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and Innovate BC are investing a combined total of $1.5 million in funding for 12 companies in British Columbia that are piloting cleantech projects that will support the development of a greener B.C. and foster growth in the province's cleantech sector. This funding is provided through the BC Fast Pilot program, a joint initiative between NRC IRAP and Innovate BC.

The BC Fast Pilot program helps small and medium-sized businesses design, build and operate a pilot plant or small demonstration of their technology in real-world conditions. The program allows B.C. technology companies to show the impact of their product, measure the value of their solution and encourage customer adoption. For customers, the program offers a way to minimize some of the risk that traditional industries encounter when adopting new technologies.

"Through the BC Fast Pilot program and our partnership with Innovate BC, we are supporting Canadian innovators in bringing their ideas to life. By enabling companies to demonstrate their technologies in practical applications, we are helping them gather valuable market insight. This in turn brings them closer to customer adoption, and to providing innovative cleantech solutions to address current challenges."

- Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

"Through BC Fast, local companies have the opportunity to show what they are capable of by creating new technology solutions to the challenges we're facing in public health, resource management and so much more. I look forward to watching these companies grow by selling to local and diversified international markets, and increase global awareness of the talent and business opportunities available in the B.C. tech ecosystem and our rapidly expanding knowledge economy."

- The Honourable Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

"Innovation transforms industries and helps them remain competitive in global markets, and through the BC Fast Pilot program, we're supporting the growth of B.C. companies creating new solutions to do just that. This year's recipients, which are addressing critical areas such as emission reduction, wildfire management, and health sciences, emphasize the immense value in advancing entrepreneurship and the impact of innovation in creating a more prosperous, future-ready British Columbia. We're proud to deliver this initiative in partnership with NRC IRAP, strengthening the region's innovation economy and cementing B.C.'s reputation as a global leader in technology."

– Peter Cowan, President and CEO, Innovate BC



This is the 6th round of funding through the BC Fast Pilot program, which launched in 2019.

Project areas include wildfire management, critical minerals, water treatment, artificial intelligence and data analytics in applications for clean technology, agriculture and more.

Successful projects receive up to $200,000 in research and development funding to demonstrate the impact of their product, measure the value of their solution and encourage customer adoption.

in research and development funding to demonstrate the impact of their product, measure the value of their solution and encourage customer adoption. Since 2019, including this year's awardees, a total of $11.4 million has been invested into 87 pilot demonstrations.

