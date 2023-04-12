The National Police Federation Supports Province of B.C.'s Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative and Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement Investments

SURREY, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation supports the program announced by B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth this afternoon to mitigate repeat offending through additional resources and partnerships across the province.A

"We welcome additional prosecution teams and police partnerships across the province to help address repeat and violent offending and the revolving door of the court system; both of which have a significant impact on public safety and are highly discouraging to Members who work diligently and often at personal risk to keep their communities safe," said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO, National Police Federation.

The NPF strongly believes in integrating police services with mental health, social services, housing, prosecution and corrections professionals to achieve the best possible outcome for communities and those who've become marginalized and more likely to offend. These models have worked very successfully in Surrey, Kamloops, Kelowna and other RCMP detachments across B.C. and other jurisdictions in Canada.

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

