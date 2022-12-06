QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In an effort to accurately reflect the theme of its future permanent exhibition about Québec, the Musée de la civilisation is asking immigrants and their second- and third-generation descendants to submit objects that reflect their introduction to Québec. For instance, a pair of skates might represent a first Québec winter, a kitchen utensil from their home country might symbolize the blending of cultural cuisines, and a musical instrument or book might reflect how cultures interact between continents. Each object will be chosen based on its historical significance and the symbolic value it holds for the person preserving it. You can submit an object by filling out a form on the Musée's website until March 12, 2023. https://appelaobjets.mcq.org/migrants-and-their-community/

"The Musée de la civilisation currently has a number of objects from the large waves of Irish and Scottish immigrants who arrived in the late 19th century. However, we have very few items from subsequent waves, especially those of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, which played a key role in shaping Québec's current rich cultural diversity. With these objects, the Musée will be able to offer visitors from here and abroad a comprehensive picture of today's Québec society. —Stéphan La Roche, CEO

Historically, Québec has been the site of countless interactions that have shaped who its inhabitants are and how they coexist. These encounters also highlight what connects Quebecers to the rest of the world. This upcoming permanent exhibit (scheduled to open in May 2024) will focus on the crossroads between Quebecers, and will take a fresh look not only at the historical events that shaped the evolution of Québec society, but also at the current issues it faces.

This will be the Musée's third exhibit on Québec, following on People of Québec… Then and Now, which will end on January 2, after more than 18 years, and Mémoires, which delighted visitors between 1988 and 2005.

