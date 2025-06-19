TITANIC. THE HUMAN STORY AT THE MUSÉE DE LA CIVILISATION

QUEBEC, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting June 19, visitors will finally be able to discover the major exhibition Titanic. The Human Story, presented at the Musée de la civilisation as a Canadian exclusive. Created by Musealia, the international museum-quality exhibition producer, this display was developed in collaboration with one of the world's leading experts on the history of the Titanic, Claes-Göran Wetterholm. The 200 objects on display are each directly linked to the history surrounding the Titanic as well as the passengers onboard, enabling a powerful and moving museological experience. An emotionally stirring audio guide narrates the stories of those who lived through the fateful night of April 14 to 15, 1912. Titanic. The Human Story offers a deep dive into the lives of the women, men, and children—each with their own background and personal story—who boarded the ship, shedding light on the human dimension of this legendary tragedy that continues to captivate the world.

We all know the Titanic and its tragic fate. But what do we really know about the people who were on board? What were their dreams and everyday lives like before that catastrophic night? Through faithfully recreated spaces—from the luxurious first-class suite to the modest shared rooms for less affluent passengers—visitors discover not only life aboard the ship, but also the social realities of the early 20th century, with its contrasts and complexities.

This gripping exhibition features authentic artifacts, archival documents, reconstructions, and a rich audio-guided experience. It places visitors in the historical and social context of the Titanic's construction and offers a window into the personal lives of those who sailed aboard this so-called unsinkable ship. Through these stories and destinies, the very soul of the Titanic comes back to life.

Titanic. The Human Story is produced by the renowned Spanish firm Musealia and presented at the Musée de la civilisation with financial support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Quebec, as part of the Cultural Development Agreement and in collaboration with La Presse. Presented in Quebec as a Canadian exclusive, the Museum is proud to offer this world-class international exhibition—thanks in part to this support—further solidifying its position as a major player on the international museum scene and boosting Quebec City's status as a key cultural destination.

Quotes

"Every time we welcome a major international exhibition, something magical happens—and visitors from near and far respond. It also speaks to the Museum's stellar reputation on the global cultural and museum stage, allowing Quebec to shine, attract interest, and build partnerships with exceptional institutions. More than anything, this is once again an opportunity to feel something powerful and to discover stories and treasures that would otherwise be out of reach. Titanic. The Human Story reveals the humanity behind the grand narrative—an approach that perfectly reflects the mission of the Musée de la civilisation, the ultimate museum of society."

Julie Lemieux, Executive Director, Musée de la civilisation

"What moves us most about the Titanic are not just the facts of its sinking, but the lives tied to it—the human choices, hopes, and consequences that shaped an era. With this exhibition, we try to look beyond the myth of the tragedy to reveal the world it came from, and the people who lived and perished on this journey. Presenting it for the first time in Canada, within the walls of the Musée de la civilisation, is not just an honour—it feels like the right place for this story to be heard."

Luis Ferreiro, CEO, Musealia

Highlights

From June 19, 2025 , to January 11, 2026 , visitors will be able to admire personal belongings of Titanic crew members and passengers (including jewelry, clothing, everyday items, and archival material) representing all social classes.

, to , visitors will be able to admire personal belongings of Titanic crew members and passengers (including jewelry, clothing, everyday items, and archival material) representing all social classes. Nearly 200 artifacts bring the story to life, many of them showcased within detailed recreations of iconic spaces aboard the legendary ship.

The exhibition's powerful and evocative presentation generates intense emotional engagement, amplified by an audio guide that tells one of the most poignant narratives imaginable—bringing back to life those who lived through the night of April 14 to 15, 1912 .

. Visitors can also join guides in the exhibition hall for hands-on challenges inspired by key artifacts. Can they tell which inventions already existed aboard the Titanic and which came later? Could they dress a wealthy passenger or operate a steam engine? In total, nine challenges provide a deeper understanding of the ship's inner workings and its time in an interactive learning experience.

Titanic. The Human Story is produced by Musealia, the international museum-quality exhibition producer with over 20 years of experience in creating exhibitions on major historical events that offer profound emotional experiences for global audiences.

is produced by Musealia, the international museum-quality exhibition producer with over 20 years of experience in creating exhibitions on major historical events that offer profound emotional experiences for global audiences. The exhibition content was developed by Musealia together with Claes-Göran Wetterholm, one of the world's leading Titanic historians, who has conducted four research expeditions to the the site of the shipwreck. He personally curated the selection of artifacts, ensuring their connection to the history surrounding the Titanic and its passengers.

Titanic. The Human Story has been presented at around 20 international museums across the globe, including cities in Europe ( Barcelona , Bilbao , Stockholm , and London ), North America ( Mexico City and New York ) or Australia ( Brisbane and Sydney ).

