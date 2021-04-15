By taking up residence at PVM, a highly estimated and renowned Ivanhoé Cambridge property, the MAC is particularly pleased to be able to remain active and present throughout the construction period, maintaining its relationship with the city and the downtown core, and its connection with its members and visitors, as well as with the Montreal community.

Interesting fact, Place Ville Marie was the venue for the MAC's first exhibition – a retrospective on French artist Georges Rouault, in March 1965.

Further details will follow shortly.

Quotes

"I'm thrilled to establish this collaboration with Place Ville Marie and Ivanhoé Cambridge. In addition to being a place of historic architecture, it is ideally located and gives us the space we need to continue our activities. There is also something symbolic about being where everything started for the MAC. In a way, the Museum is returning to its roots, while waiting for the start of its next big chapter."

John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator of the MAC

"Having the MAC at PVM works perfectly with our desire to participate in the revitalization of the downtown core and move away from the traditional uses generally associated with office buildings. This means giving our community of occupants, tenants, and a much larger audience the opportunity to experience the MAC, a true local arts and culture symbol, in an unprecedented context."

Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec at Ivanhoé Cambridge

About the MAC transformation project

A major project for the MAC, the transformation is part of the Museum's desire to play an increasingly active role in showcasing, sharing and promoting contemporary Quebec, Canadian and international art. Thanks to the renovation project, the MAC will be in a position to fully carry out its mission by expanding its exhibition spaces and offering a wider array of educational activities for youth and adults. With this transformation, the MAC plans to reassert its position as a leader and remind people of the importance of contemporary art in the affirmation and development of our culture and its immeasurable value to our society.

Photo

Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec at Ivanhoé Cambridge and John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator of the MAC at the Esplanade PVM. In the background: the work Luna-Park, 1967, by artist Lise Gervais. Fiberglass and polished metal, 196 x 205 x 160 cm Collection Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

Acknowledgements

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is a provincially owned corporation funded by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It receives additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is also a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. These may feature any and every form of expression: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the MAC organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that extend the reach of art throughout the city and beyond. macm.org/en/

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,100 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$60.4 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2020 and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For further information: MAC, Roxane Dumas-Noël, Head of Public Relations, T. 514 847-6232 / C. 514 944-4472, [email protected]; Ivanhoé Cambridge, Medias line : +1 866-456-3342, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.macm.org

