The Murbly platform produces a nationwide accompanying guide to facilitate the installation of electric vehicle chargers in multiresidential buildings

LAVAL, QC, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Demand for electric vehicles in Canada keeps increasing; 68% of Canadians will consider an electric car as their next new vehicle purchase (KPMG Canada, February 2021). The need for home charging infrastructure is also growing in parallel. However, implanting charging infrastructures in multiresidential buildings proves to be more complex than in other buildings.

That is why the Murbly platform has set up an informative guide for property managers, unit owners and condo boards in order to support Canadians in the process of setting up charging infrastructure in multi-unit residential buildings. This guide strives to demystify the way to address the tenants needs as well as the building's. This project was made possible thanks to a financial contribution from Natural Resources Canada.

The guide, available across Canada, contains all the useful information and the steps to follow in order to make a building "EV Ready" depending on the region concerned. Adding charging equipment in multi-unit dwellings doesn't only affect EV owners :

"In recent years, we have noticed more and more concerns from multi-unit residential buildings' (MURBs) residents regarding the charging possibility that their building offers. The requests come not only from electric vehicle owners, but also from residents who do not want their property's value to drop due to lack of access to charging." says Marie-Pier Corbeil, co-founder of Murbly.

Therefore, the Murbly team, who has helped many unit owners and condo boards before, made the EV Ready Planning : A Guide for MURBs in order to introduce Canadians in multi-unit dwellings to the process of preparing an EV-Ready Plan.

The guide, produced by an all-female team, is about thirty pages long. If it seems voluminous, it is because it attempts to detail all the steps necessary for the smooth running of the process, in addition to giving a range of useful resources depending on the region.

Murbly is an online platform that offers educational resources and tools to simplify the process of implementing EV charging in MURBs. It was created by the team of Recharge Véhicule Électrique, who develops charging solutions for electric vehicles, in the hope of sharing their knowledge and supporting sustainable transport.

