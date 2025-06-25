MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - RVE, a company specializing in energy management solutions for residential EV charging, announces that its new energy management system, the HUB, has officially received UL 1741 certification, a widely recognized North American standard for power generation and energy management equipment.

This certification confirms that the HUB meets the highest standards for safety, reliability, and performance in grid-connected interactive energy systems. It further establishes the HUB as a leading solution for smart electrification in multi-unit residential buildings.

"This milestone supports our mission to make EV charging simple, safe, and affordable—regardless of building type," said David Corbeil, President and Co-founder of RVE. "The HUB provides a structured path for developers, property managers, and electricians to electrify buildings efficiently, while optimizing investments and simplifying deployment."

Designed to work in tandem with RVE's popular DCC+ and SMP+ systems, the HUB acts as the intelligent core of multi-level energy management: it measures real-time EV consumption, optimizes load distribution, and enables the seamless expansion of charging infrastructure.

This UL 1741 certification paves the way for broader adoption of the HUB across Canada and the United States, particularly in regions where UL compliance is required for electrical systems.

About RVE

Since 2015, RVE has been developing hardware and software solutions that make at-home EV charging accessible. With deep expertise in energy management, RVE is a recognized technology leader and energy transition partner, helping optimize existing and future electrical infrastructure and contributing to grid peak load reduction.

