The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mufflerman Inc. ("The Mufflerman"), a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners has acquired Superior Tire & Auto Inc. ("Superior Tire") from Frank Bongiovanni, President and Howard Minsker, Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1942, Superior Tire is one of the leading franchisors of retail tire stores and car care centres in Ontario. With 10 locations located strategically throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Barrie, Superior Tire has developed a reputation for providing the best in automotive tire sales and care repair services. Superior Tire's President and employees will be remaining with the business and will continue to lead the Superior Tire franchisees and operations as a distinct division of The Mufflerman. The Superior Tire name will continue with no change.

Frank Bongiovanni, President of Superior Tire, said "we are extremely excited about the combination of these two iconic auto repair and tire shops. We know The Mufflerman and Superior Tire share a focus on the customer experience that is unparalleled in the industry and are looking forward to continued growth and success."

Costa Haitas, President of The Mufflerman, said "Superior Tire's long and successful history as well as its prominent locations, provide a strategic advantage for the combined business to offer even greater quality, service and trust to all our customers. With the addition of Superior Tire, we will become one of the largest auto repair, tire and service groups in Ontario. I look forward to working with the entire Superior Tire team and continuing the steep tradition that both operations exemplify."

About The Mufflerman Inc.

Founded in 1964, The Mufflerman is a leading auto repair shop operating throughout Southwestern Ontario. The Mufflerman operates out of its 12 corporate-owned locations and is focused on the best Quality, the best Service and advice customers can Trust (QST).

www.themufflerman.com

About Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

Founded in 1942, Superior Tire is one of the leading franchisors of 10 retail tire stores and car care centres in the Greater Toronto Area and Barrie.

www.superiortire.ca

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution.

www.argylecapital.ca

SOURCE The Mufflerman Inc.

For further information: Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner 416-388-2644; Mark MacPherson, Co-Founder 647-993-5240