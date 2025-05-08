The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires 4 Aces Auto Centre

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mufflerman Inc. ("The Mufflerman"), a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has completed its 5th tuck-in and acquired 4 Aces Auto Centre ("4 Aces") located in Peterborough, ON. The transaction closed on April 30th, 2025. www.4acesauto.ca

4 Aces has been offering premium auto repair and service in Peterborough for over 20 years. 4 Aces was owned and operated by Darryl Breadner. Darryl and all employees will be remaining with the business. 4 Aces will continue to operate as an independent auto mechanical garage within The Mufflerman Group.

The Mufflerman Inc., has completed its 5th tuck-in and acquired 4 Aces Auto Centre located in Peterborough, ON. Post this

Costa Haitas, President of The Mufflerman, said: "We are thrilled to welcome 4 Aces into our family of brands. Darryl and his team have established an exceptional service centre in the Peterborough market, renowned for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Their dedication to quality, service and trust perfectly aligns with our values, and we look forward to achieving great success together."

About The Mufflerman Inc.

Founded in 1964, The Mufflerman is a leading auto repair shop network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario. The network boasts 29 locations, 21 of which operate as corporate-owned locations, through 5 different brands including The Mufflerman, EuroMechanic and Fleet Specialties, Sil's, 4 Aces as well as 8 franchised locations under the Superior Tire & Auto brand.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution.

www.argylecapital.ca

SOURCE The Mufflerman Inc.

Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner, Argyle Capital 416-388-2644; Mark MacPherson, Co-Founder, Argyle Capital 647-993-5240