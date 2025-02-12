The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires Sil's Complete Auto Care Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mufflerman Inc. ("The Mufflerman"), a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has completed its 4th tuck-in and acquired Sil's Complete Auto Care Centre located in Oakville, ON ("Sil's"). The transaction closed on February 5th, 2025. www.silsauto.com

Sil's has been serving the community for over 49 years. Sil's was founded by Silvano Sabucco and was taken over by his son Carlo Sabucco in 2009. Carlo and all employees will be remaining with the business. Sil's will continue to operate as an independent auto mechanical garage within The Mufflerman Group.

Costa Haitas, President of The Mufflerman, said: "Carlo and the entire Sil's team bring unparalleled passion and expertise to the auto repair industry, which has driven their success in the Oakville market for an impressive five decades. Their team is truly outstanding, consistently providing exceptional service to their customers utilizing best-in-class industry tools and technologies. We look forward to adding this location and brand to the Mufflerman family.

About The Mufflerman Inc.

Founded in 1964, The Mufflerman is a leading auto repair shop network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario. The network boasts 28 locations, 19 of which operate as corporate-owned locations, through 4 different brands including The Mufflerman, EuroMechanic, Fleet Specialties and Sil's as well as 9 franchised locations under the Superior Tire & Auto brand.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution.

