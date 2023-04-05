The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires Fleet Specialties Inc.

TORONTO, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mufflerman Inc. ("The Mufflerman"), a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners has acquired Fleet Specialties Inc. ("Fleet"). The transaction closed on March 31st, 2023.

Founded in 2008, Fleet provides maintenance, repair, management and custom upfitting for commercial fleets and corporate clients, focused on light and heavy-duty trucks and vans. Fleet's founders will be remaining with business for a transition period to assist in the seamless handover of the operations. All employees will be remaining with the business and Fleet will operate as a distinct division of The Mufflerman.

Paul Gaudin, Fleet's Founder said "After 15 years of running Fleet we are confident that we have found the right team to provide our customers with the service and commitment they demand. I know Fleet has a long and bright future ahead of it. I can see the team at The Mufflerman helping Fleet grow to the next level."

Costa Haitas, President of The Mufflerman, said "We are very impressed with the business that Fleet has built. Paul and the team's focus on the customer and ensuring every detail is taken care of is very similar to our core values at The Mufflerman. Combining Fleet's expertise in the industry and commitment to the customer with our network of suppliers and operational procedures will only strengthen Fleets capabilities. We are excited to be embarking on the next stage of Fleet's operations."

About The Mufflerman Inc.

Founded in 1964, The Mufflerman is a leading auto repair shop operating throughout Southwestern Ontario. The Mufflerman operates out of its 12 corporate-owned locations and is focused on the best Quality, the best Service and advice customers can Trust (QST).

About Fleet Specialties Inc.

Founded in 2008, Fleet provides maintenance, repair, management and custom upfitting for commercial fleets and corporate clients. Fleet focuses on light and heavy-duty trucks and vans out of its facilities in North York, Ontario.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution.

