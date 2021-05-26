Tonight, we're offering up yet another way to celebrate this much anticipated collab. Alarms should be set for 7PM EST, when McDonald's and BTS will drop a show-stopping merch line on the Weverse Shop app. This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals. Whether it's the McDonald's fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald's red and gold, these designs are the perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands. And to get it, you must download the Weverse Shop app and create an account as you prepare for the merch to drop.

"We know our guests and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in Canada, and we're thrilled that the collaboration is finally here," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "We couldn't be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal."

McDonald's is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band's new single, "Butter," on the heels of its chart-topping release last week. You can tune in here to watch the ad.

Canadian guests can order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald's App, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery® until June 21. And with the BTS Meal coming to nearly 50 markets globally, customers worldwide will soon be enjoying the artists' go-to McDonald's favorites. The full list of participating markets and dates for meal availability can be found here.

