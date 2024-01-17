THE MOVING ART GALLERY x HORS PAIR SOCIAL'CRÉPU: OUR DNA' FEBRUARY 4TH, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Due to popular demand and previous success, Hors Pair Social and The Moving Art Gallery have returned once again to present "Crépu: Our DNA" February 4th, 2024 from 5PM to 9PM, this time in collaboration with Ingenium -- Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation, which will take place at Canadian Science and Technology Museum. Attendees can register via Eventbrite: http://tinyurl.com/2ey63u3v

Close up of the faces of two young Black girls, one has intricate braids on the top of her head and the other has a side swept bang. There is a very long pony tail coming off the top of each of their heads with several round balls that wraps around the image. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Building off the momentum set by the first edition of 'Crépu: Our DNA' in 2023, hair is a medium that Black folk use to express creativity, preserve history, and reaffirm the strength and beauty of Black culture throughout the diaspora. Our 2024 edition will offer a wide range of programming, from workshops on curly hair care to a hair-art runway, showcasing the wide range of talent and tradition in the maintenance of afro-hair.

This one-day event will be comprised of Ottawa and Montreal artists:

Paula Whitelocke | Founder of Curly Hair Designs

| Founder of Curly Hair Designs Shadei Mclisse | Founder of Atelier En Boucle

Maya Spoken | Spoken Word Poet

Doressa | Singer

Nadia Louis-Desmarchais | Filmmaker

| Filmmaker Empress Charifa | Hair Artist, Designer

Lynn + Can + Braid | Hair Artist

Solit Silks | Hair Artist

DRS Anointed Hair Spa | Hair Artist

With a special presentation from Sarah Jaworski and Alexa Lepera, two members of the Curatorial Team from Ingenium, this collaboration is a multiplicity of intersecting disciplines that show the complexity and innovation that Black folk have engineered in hair care. "Crepu: Our DNA" is made possible through sponsorship by local businesses and organisations:

Ingenium

Cloré Beauty Supply

City of Ottawa

Youth Action Now

The Framework

Sandra Ngenge Dusabe is a painter and emerging curator based in Ottawa. She works as the Programming and Cultural Coordinator at Debaser, a non-profit music presenter in Ottawa, and launched The Moving Art Gallery in 2020, an independent visual art gallery, a space that exhibits artworks based on artistic merit, with a highlighted focus on Black Women in the arts.

Sharlène Clarke is an event curator and creative. She founded Hors Pair Social, a social group that hosts a wide range of social and entertainment events tailored to black folks in Ottawa-Gatineau.

