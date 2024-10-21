Ingenium to host Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation will host its annual public meeting on November 21, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., showcasing its accomplishments over the past fiscal year 2023-2024.

Board of Trustees Chair Neil Russon and President and CEO Christina Tessier will provide an overview of Ingenium's organizational activities, including at its three museums surrounding its exhibitions, research and collections activities, outreach and educational programming and its operations in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. A summary of the audited financial statements for the most recent full fiscal year, 2023-2024, will be presented.

The Annual Public Meeting will be held virtually and broadcast live on Zoom:

Ingenium's Annual General Meeting – Fiscal 2023-2024

November 21, 2024, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register in advance.

In addition to Ingenium maintaining and developing Canada's national collection of scientific and technological objects and library collection, Ingenium operates three national museums in Ottawa – the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum - offering multi-sensory programming that engages Canadians on-site, online, and around the country.

In this fourth year of its current five-year strategic plan, Ingenium made substantial progress on its three strategic goals impacting Canadians around the country. This past fiscal year, continued progress was made in: collaborating with a wide variety of public, private and academic sector organizations to innovate; pushing the boundaries of accessibility and engagement to reach and connect with more Canadians; and strengthening our organizational foundations to work towards ensuring long-term sustainability.

The full annual report, including the highlights of the year and the financial statements, will be available on the Ingenium website.

Quotes

"I am immensely proud of the results our team delivered on our mission and strategic goals in 2023-2024. Through all the work we do, we make science meaningful and relevant in everyday lives for people of all ages to learn and be inspired. The Annual Public Meeting is a valuable opportunity to celebrate our achievements and reflect on how we will move forward into this last year of our strategic plan, and beyond, as we continue to ignite curiosity and drive engagement in STEAM in a way that is accessible and welcoming to all."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

"Ingenium made great strides in pursuit of its strategic plan goals in fiscal year 2023–24: collaborating with a wide variety of public, private and academic sector organizations to innovate; pushing the boundaries of accessibility and engagement to reach and connect with more Canadians; and strengthening our organizational foundations to work towards ensuring long-term sustainability. Fiscal year 2023-2024 has been a springboard for furthering our ongoing efforts to strengthen public trust in science and technology and inspire innovators around the country."

- Neil Russon, Board of Trustees Chair, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Our museums and unique collection of artifacts puts ingenuity in the spotlight through experiential learning onsite, online and around the country. We create amazement through sensory experiences that immerse visitors of all ages and the countless ways science, technology and innovations connects with our everyday lives.

