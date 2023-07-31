MONTREAL, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces that its President and CEO, Martin Imbleau, will be stepping down on September 8, 2023, to take on a new challenge.

"I would like to thank Martin for his vision, creativity and ability to unite our partners around common objectives, as demonstrated by the ambitious 2023–2027 APM strategic plan, which was developed in collaboration with all our stakeholders," said Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the APM Board of Directors. "Under his leadership, the Port of Montreal has faced the impact of the pandemic, the Contrecoeur expansion project has reached key milestones towards its realization, and a clear shift towards decarbonization of the port ecosystem has been undertaken. On behalf of the members of the Board of Directors, I wish Martin success in his new endeavour. The strong management team in place can count on our full support and collaboration in pursuing the objectives set out in the new strategic plan."

"I am extremely grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors and the APM team, made up of committed, competent people dedicated to operating the present and building the future of the Port of Montreal. I have learned a great deal from the APM team, stakeholders in the maritime and port ecosystems, and representatives of the communities in which the Port operates, and I am very proud to have worked with them in developing the Port of Montreal's new strategic plan, which will make it an even more sustainable and resilient public service," said Martin Imbleau.

The Board of Directors is now working to ensure a smooth transition and to fill the position as quickly as possible.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

For further information: Source: Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected], 514 531-2410