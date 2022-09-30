MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Firefighters Association today expressed its surprise in front of the spontaneous decision by the Montreal Fire Department (SIM) to remove its Hammerhead water rescue boats from its equipment pool, effective immediately, in keeping with the Association's repeated requests.

Montreal Rescue Firefighters in the thick of the action. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"The tragic death of our esteemed colleague, firefighter Pierre Lacroix, and the injuries sustained by the other surviving firefighters in October 2021, has further highlighted the long-standing concerns of firefighters regarding the safety of this type of rescue boat," said Association Vice-President Richard Lafortune today, emphasizing that the firefighters' union had been vocal in calling for the removal of these boats in the hours following firefighter Lacroix's tragic death. The Montreal Firefighters' Association had even reiterated its demand for their removal the moment SIM brought the controversial Hammerhead boats back into service.

"The safety and protection of the lives of our firefighters are non-negotiable," added Mr. Lafortune, saying that is the essence of the Association's primary mission. The Montreal Firefighters Association is reserving its comments at this time, as the CNESST investigation report is expected to be released in the second week of October.

