MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The 31st Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) Daffodil Ball, which took place this evening at Windsor Station in Montreal, raised $1,474,785 to fund innovative research projects and essential support programs for people living with cancer. The largest cancer-related fundraiser in Quebec was a smash success, bringing together some 400 people from the business, political and artistic communities to celebrate in a festive atmosphere under the inspiring theme, "Together as one • United by life".

Left to right: Tracy Robinson, Président and Chief Executive Officer, CN; Beyries, Singer, Songwriter and Breast Cancer Survivor; Nadia Wendowsky, Vice-President, Leadership and Corporate Giving, Canadian Cancer Society; Christian Dubé, Minister of Health – Gouv. QC; Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society; Abe Adham, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the donors who contributed to the success of this year's Ball. Every dollar raised represents renewed hope for people living with cancer, so thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity and your unwavering solidarity!" stated Nadia Wendowsky, Vice-President, Leadership and Corporate Giving at CCS.

This edition would not have been such a success without the support and commitment of an exceptional co-chair, Abe Adham, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group, and Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN. CCS is also grateful for the event hosts Claudia Marques and Francisco Randez, and all the dedicated volunteers and service providers who made the Daffodil Ball possible.

The Daffodil Moment, a moving highlight of the evening, featured artist Beyries, Cirque Éloize, as well as ambassadors—including survivors, donors, a volunteer and a researcher—all of whom exemplified that we all have a part to play in changing the future of cancer.

Established in 1994, the Montreal Daffodil Ball has played a crucial role in raising money for the cancer cause, raising more than $44.4M since 2004.

A direct impact on the lives of thousands of Quebecers

Over the past year, more than 45,000 people have benefited from the programs and support services provided by the Canadian Cancer Society. During the same period, CCS invested $7.2 million and supported 43 research projects in Quebec. For example, Dr Natalia Gorelik of The Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and her team are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) model to help forecast who is at higher risk of cancer spread. If successful, the model would facilitate early diagnosis and treatment and help improve survival odds.

The donations collected as part of this event also fund the Cancer Information Helpline, the Jacques-Cantin Lodge, CancerConnection.ca—an online peer support community — breast prostheses, wigs, and much more. These services help people facing the disease, during and after their cancer experience.

Join our village of hope. Visit daffodilball.ca to donate and help save lives.

The next edition of the Montreal Daffodil Ball will take place on April 24, 2025.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

