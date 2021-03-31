OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, today announced that Ms. Suzanne Gouin, MBA, ICD.D, has been reappointed Chair of the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) Board of Management for a five-year term. Ms. Gouin was first appointed by the Government of Canada on August 29, 2017.

A graduate in political science from Concordia University, Ms. Gouin holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. She is a graduate of the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and holds the ICD.D Designation.

Ms. Gouin is an accomplished media and telecommunications senior executive. She is experienced in and passionate about the transformation of large organizations, including their digital transformation. Her reappointment will continue a focus on the CRA's strategic priorities, as well as maintaining strong leadership during an unprecedented time. Ms. Gouin has been a member of the Foundation of Greater Montréal's board since 2016 and a member of Hydro-Québec's board since 2008, and she serves on a number of national advisory committees.

The CRA's Board of Management is responsible for overseeing the organization and administration of the CRA, as well as the management of its resources, services, property, personnel, and contracts. The board brings a forward-looking, strategic perspective to the CRA's operations, and it fosters sound management and service delivery. The Minister of National Revenue retains full accountability to Parliament and to Canadian citizens for all CRA activities.

Quote

"Ms. Gouin is an exemplary leader who has excelled in the field of media and has been a formidable supporter of her community through her work on various boards. She brings a wealth of experience to the Canada Revenue Agency, and I am confident in the leadership she will continue to bring to the CRA."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

Governor in Council appointments are open, transparent, and merit-based selection processes that reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to linguistic, regional, and cultural diversity.

commitment to linguistic, regional, and cultural diversity. The Board of Management is comprised of 15 members, including the Chair, the Commissioner of the CRA, 11 directors nominated by the provinces and territories, and two directors nominated by the federal government. All members are appointed by the Governor in Council.

The Chair of the Board is appointed for a term of not more than five years, which may be renewed for one further term of not more than five years.

Associated Links

Canada Revenue Agency Act

CRA Board of Management

Summary of the Corporate Business Plan

Stay Connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn.

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

