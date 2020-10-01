The Minister of National Revenue announces the appointment of the new Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced the appointment of the new Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, effective October 5, 2020. This appointment was made via an open, transparent and merit-based process.

Mr. Boileau holds a Bachelor of Civil Law Degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the Université de Montréal and is the former French Language Services Commissioner of Ontario. For nearly 30 years, as a senior executive, he has developed expertise as an ombudsperson, as well as in oversight, investigation, and governance.

The Minister would like to thank the previous Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Ms. Sherra Profit, for her dedication to her work and taxpayers during her tenure.

Effective immediately, the title for this position is changed from Taxpayers' Ombudsman to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson. The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) operates to enhance the CRA's accountability and service to the public. The OTO upholds taxpayers' service rights as outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and reviews complaints from taxpayers to ensure a fair resolution.

Quotes

"The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson plays an integral role to ensure taxpayers receive fair and independent resolution of complaints arising from service provided by the Canada Revenue Agency. I am delighted that Mr. François Boileau has been appointed and look forward to collaborating with him."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"I am honoured to be appointed as the next Taxpayers' Ombudsperson. I look forward to working with the Canada Revenue Agency to ensure the taxpayer service rights are upheld for all Canadians, especially to our most vulnerable populations."

- François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Quick Facts

Mr. François Boileau is the third person to be appointed Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsperson since the position was established in 2008.





is the third person to be appointed Taxpayers' Ombudsperson since the position was established in 2008. The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) examines and reviews complaints from taxpayers if they feel their service rights have not been respected by the CRA.





Taxpayers are encouraged to go through the CRA's redress mechanisms before reaching out to the OTO.





Mr. Boileau will assume his position on October 5, 2020 .

Related Products

Stay connected

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 343-551-0898; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

