The Mining Association of Canada Comments on Outcome of Federal Election

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) congratulates Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau on his election victory and looks forward to working with the government to maintain and grow responsible mining development in Canada. With a minority government the mining industry looks forward to working together with all parties to ensure one of Canada's most important resource sectors is supported.

"Our industry is responsible for over 620,000 jobs across Canada, contributes $97 billion to the country's GDP and is a global leader in sustainable mining practices," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "It will be important to ensure our sector is a key aspect of federal government policy as providing a competitive investment climate is critical to the success of our industry and the contribution we make to the overall strength of the Canadian economy."

The Liberal platform specifically included commitments on resource sector electrification and zero-emission vehicles, Indigenous reconciliation, and infrastructure investments, particularly in Canada's North where tremendous opportunities for the mining sector exist. Similarly, the other party platforms also included commitments related to infrastructure, innovation, investing in the North and sustainability, presenting opportunities for collaboration.

"While Canada has long benefited from a prosperous minerals and metals industry, the country is not immune to global competitive forces and cannot take the benefits and opportunities that exploration and mining present to Canadians for granted," continued Gratton. "With the strong building blocks Canada already has in place, and with mineral exploration and mining playing a critical role in the low-carbon future, the need to support one of the country's most vital sectors is more important now than ever before."

MAC and its members would like to thank all outgoing MPs for their support for the Canadian mining industry over the years and looks forward to meeting with newly elected members from all parties to discuss the importance of the sector and ensure it is well positioned for future success.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $97 billion to national GDP and responsible for 19 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 626,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE Mining Association of Canada (MAC)

For further information: Cynthia Waldmeier, Director of Communications, the Mining Association of Canada, Phone: 613-233-9392 x225 or 613-894-2128 (cell), Email: cwaldmeier@mining.ca

Related Links

http://www.mining.ca

