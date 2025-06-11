Mining Association of Canada Announces New Chair

MAC's Board of Directors elect Carol Plummer of Agnico Eagle as Chair

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is pleased to announce that Carol Plummer, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, People & Culture at Agnico Eagle, has been elected Chair of MAC for the next two-year term. Carol comes to her new role with extensive experience in the industry and MAC, having been a committed participant on numerous working groups over the past several years. Carol is also a strong proponent of enhancing sustainability in the mining sector and has served as Chair of MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining Governance Team over the past two years.

"We are delighted to have Carol assume this leadership position at MAC," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "Her dedication to the sector, both in her work at Agnico Eagle and vast experience with our association through her extensive committee work, makes her extremely well suited to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Effective today, Carol replaces Carolyn Chisolm, General Manager, External Affairs for Rio Tinto Canada, who served as Chair from June 2023 to June 2025.

"Carolyn's steady leadership throughout her tenure as Chair has been key as our sector navigates unprecedented uncertainty in global trade, changes in government, supply chain issues, and permitting challenges." said Gratton. "We appreciate her guidance and are glad to have her continued expertise as an active MAC Board member."

Carol assumes the Chair position with several decades of experience in the mining industry. She is currently Executive Vice President – Sustainability, People & Culture, providing leadership and fostering collaboration in the areas of Health, Safety and Security, Environmental Management and Critical Infrastructures, Sustainability and People to ensure operational and cultural alignment throughout the Company. Prior to this appointment she served as Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, and Vice President – Corporate Development. Since joining Agnico Eagle in 2004, she has held several key positions including General Manager across Agnico Eagle's global operations. Ms. Plummer holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering (Queen's University) and is a licensed Professional Engineer (Quebec).

"I am honoured to be assuming the Chair position at such an important time for Canada's mining sector," said Ms. Plummer. "As one of the most significant contributors to Canada's GDP and as an employer in communities across the country, our industry has an essential role to play in ensuring Canada builds upon its global leadership in providing the minerals, metals, and energy the world needs. I look forward to bringing Canada's leadership role in sustainable mining practices to the forefront during my tenure as Chair and will work to ensure the mining sector is given the opportunity to reach its full potential in the years to come."

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 711,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

