The Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement walks the path of shared management at Parks Canada administered places in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS , Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Sidney Peters, Glooscap First Nation and Chief Leroy Denny, Eskasoni First Nation, co-chairs of Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq – The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the signing of a co-management arrangement between the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada.

The Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement, which means "we will look after it together," expresses a new way for the Mi'kmaq and Parks Canada to move forward in partnership and honour Mi'kmaw ancestors. Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn, on behalf of the Assembly, has worked with Parks Canada to create this Arrangement in the spirit of our Treaty relationship.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Indigenous relationships are honoured, and Indigenous rights are respected. As set out in the Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement, the Mi'kmaq and Parks Canada will each make decisions using their respective protocols and will work together on issues of shared responsibility for the places Parks Canada has a role in administering in Nova Scotia.

The Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement represents the next step to strengthening the relationship between Parks Canada and the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, focusing on the stewardship of natural and cultural resources and fostering reconciliation in a way that reflects the shared values of the Mi'kmaq and Parks Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to achieving reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples through a renewed, nation-to-nation, and government-to-government relationship based on recognition of rights, respect, collaboration, and partnership as the foundation for transformative change.

"This Arrangement is the first of its kind for the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia; it is a tool for us to fully co-manage and govern some very important areas within our traditional territory. This Arrangement was built upon years of collaboration and shared desire to care for our natural and cultural resources in the best way possible. It strengthens our role in helping to oversee national parks and national historic sites, protects our Mi'kmaw rights, and ensures that the Mi'kmaw voice is part of decision making on these lands going forward. The Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement demonstrates how we can create Nation-to-Nation arrangements, where the Mi'kmaq can truly work alongside the federal government as equal partners."

Chief Sidney Peters

Glooscap First Nation

Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq | The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs Co-Chair

"National parks and national historic sites must reflect our long history and use of these important landscapes. We are proud to say that through this Arrangement, we can now work to ensure that both current and historic Mi'kmaw cultural connections to these lands are respected and understood. We are proud to sign the Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement – a document that honours and is built upon Mi'kmaw language, culture, and principles. Through this Arrangement the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia will strengthen the relationship with Parks Canada, based upon Netukulimk and Msit Ko'kmaq, and our collective desire to protect these lands for generations to come."

Chief Leroy Denny

Eskasoni First Nation

Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq | The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs Co-Chair

"The Government of Canada remains dedicated to reconciliation and fostering a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples, grounded in the recognition of rights, mutual respect, collaboration, and partnership. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am honoured to have signed this Arrangement, which represents a tangible commitment to supporting the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia in the stewardship of their lands and waters, including areas Parks Canada administers."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Recognizing rights, preserving culture, and upholding the Treaty relationship are essential to our shared path toward reconciliation. I am grateful to the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia for their partnership in co-developing this historic Arrangement -- one that reflects our commitment to a future built on respect for rights and true partnership."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"As a Mi'kmaq and as Parliamentary Secretary, I am deeply proud to see this historic step toward true co-management and shared stewardship of our lands. Toqi'maliaptmu'k means 'we're taking care of it together - the two of us' - and the Arrangement reflects this, guided by respect, balance, and our shared responsibility to future generations. This is reconciliation in action."

Jaime Battiste

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The specific details on how the Toqi'maliaptmu'k Arrangement will be implemented will evolve over the coming months and years through the establishment and operation of a co-management board. This board will play a central role in shaping and guiding the Arrangement as it develops. A community celebration will be planned for 2026.

Some examples of shared initiatives between Parks Canada and the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia that reflect a commitment to shared stewardship, cultural understanding and honouring Mi'kmaw connections to the land are: Commemorating and respecting historic and contemporary Indigenous connections to Parks Canada administered sites : Revisiting narratives and telling whole stories from different perspectives; for example, the Mi'kmaw Interpretive Centre at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, the inclusion of Mi'kmaw heritage in the stories told at the site, and new interpretative exhibits at Fort Anne and Halifax Citadel national historic sites which highlight Mi'kmaw history and perspectives within the story of Kjipuktuk/ Halifax and Nme'juaqnek/Annapolis Royal. Collaborative Archaeology: A model that involves early engagement and the active participation of the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, local Mi'kmaw communities, and a new archaeology camp for Mi'kmaw youth. Earth Keepers and Shared Stewardship: From harvest to restoration and protection, Parks Canada and the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia have worked together on initiatives related to species at risk and invasive species projects as well as active programs such as the Earth Keeper program. Our ecosystems are stronger because of this work. Mi'kmaw heritage presentation and interpretation : Mi'kmaw Elders, Knowledge Holders, community members and youth share their stories, and Mi'kmaw history and culture are highlighted throughout Parks Canada administered places by way of enhanced visitor experience programs. Signage and interpretive panels : Mi'kmaw place names are incorporated into official signage and interpretive displays, reinforcing the collaboration and shared stewardship between Parks Canada and Indigenous Peoples.



