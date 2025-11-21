Projects to focus on built heritage, transportation infrastructure and visitor safety

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting natural and cultural treasures in Canada and advancing infrastructure projects at Parks Canada administered sites to conserve built heritage, create economic and tourism opportunities and ensure the safety of visitors travelling to and through these iconic places.

Today, Member of Parliament Bruce Fanjoy, on behalf of the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $36.2 million for infrastructure investments in the conservation and renewal of heritage infrastructure at three locations along the Rideau Canal National Historic Site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stretching between Ottawa and Kingston in Ontario.

This federal funding will support Parks Canada's muti-year conservation projects, including masonry repairs to Lock 14 at Long Island, replacement of the Brass Point Bridge, and stone and masonry work at Clowes Weir. These projects will conserve important heritage structures, improve transportation infrastructure, and ensure the continued safe passage of both water- and land-based visitors.

Located in the heart of eastern Ontario, the Rideau Canal National Historic Site is one of Canada's most iconic and dynamic heritage waterways. The Rideau Canal supports local tourism in communities and destinations along the length of the canal welcoming boaters and land-based visitors from across the region and around the world. Through these projects, Parks Canada continues to protect the cultural and engineering legacy of the Canal while supporting the economic vitality and tourism appeal of communities along its route.

Quotes

"National historic sites help us reflect on our shared history, telling the stories of who we are as communities and as a country. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Government of Canada is committed to preserving the integrity and beauty of the Rideau Canal National Historic Site. This investment not only protects a living piece of Canadian history but also boosts local economies, supporting the businesses, tourism, and communities that thrive along its banks."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Rideau Canal National Historic Site is a national treasure that connects communities, history, and nature across Ontario. This investment will ensure its remarkable heritage structures remain strong and safe for future generations of land- and water-based visitors and local community members to explore and enjoy."

Bruce Fanjoy

Member of Parliament

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced $545.1 million over four years for key projects focused on protecting heritage canals and preventing the loss of iconic built heritage, ensuring highways and roadways remain safe and open and providing for the continuity of visitor services.

Parks Canada is responsible for approximately 680 assets, including dams, locks and swing- and fixed-bridges, along the Rideau Canal. Through Government of Canada infrastructure funding approximately $153 million has been invested since 2015 for asset improvements in addition to the projects announced today which include: Long Island Lock 14 - originally constructed in 1832, a full height reconstruction of the lock walls will be undertaken extending the life of the asset by 50 years. Brass Point Bridge – this swing bridge adjoined to a fixed bridge is an important crossing on the Rideau Canal National Historic Site. Parks Canada will ensure the crossing remains viable for vehicles well into the future by replacing the swing bridge and rehabilitating the fixed bridge sections. This is essential for public safety and securing the long-term sustainability of the structures. Clowes Weir – this 1828 structure requires reconstruction of masonry components and replacement of the timber deck for the Weir, a key component of the Rideau Canal's water management system.

The Rideau Canal National Historic Site, completed in 1832, is the oldest continuously operated canal in North America.

The Canal was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007 for its outstanding universal value as an early 19th-century engineering achievement and designated a Canadian Heritage River in 2000 for its outstanding human heritage and recreational value.

