The Agreement provides for the establishment of a shared governance framework between the Mi'gmaq and Parks Canada

KOUCHIBOUGUAC NATIONAL PARK, NB, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, eight Mi'gmaq First Nations in New Brunswick, represented by Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. (MTI) and Kopit Lodge, and the Government of Canada announced the signing of a Rights Implementation Agreement with respect to natural and cultural heritage sites administered by Parks Canada in New Brunswick. This Agreement is about the implementation of Indigenous and Treaty rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership between the parties.

Gathering under the Wigwam at Kouchibouguac National Park Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

The Agreement aims to renew and further strengthen Mi'gmaw ties to both Kouchibouguac National Park and Fundy National Park, as well as several national historic sites, recognizing that the culture and identity of the Mi'gmaq are intimately tied to their ancestral territory.

Shared decision making is an important aspect of recognizing and implementing Indigenous rights and is evident throughout the Agreement. The Agreement provides for the establishment of a shared governance and decision-making between the Mi'gmaq First Nations in New Brunswick and Parks Canada-administered places in the province.

Key aspects of the Agreement include collaboration on studies and restoration activities; shared stewardship planning, covering areas such as conservation, safety, and species management; harvesting activities of flora and fauna; the protection and promotion of the heritage, culture and language of the Mi'gmaq and Mi'gmaq Indigenous Knowledge; procedures and protocols on areas such as sacred sites and the use of Mi'gmaw language; and economic development opportunities.

The signing of this Agreement demonstrates the Mi'gmaq and the Government of Canada's shared desire to advance their relationship in keeping with Mi'gmaw values and principles, while facilitating the exercise of the rights and responsibilities of the Mi'gmaq as stewards of the territory they have inhabited since time immemorial.

The Agreement exists both as a written record and as a Wampum Belt--an expression of how different legal orders and perspectives are intertwined in the care of the shared territory. Wampum has long been used by Indigenous Peoples in the northeastern part of North America to record and convey important messages. It is considered sacred and treated with great respect because the knowledge and commitments it carries hold deep significance. A Wampum Belt ceremony will take place at a later date.

The cultures and identities of Indigenous Peoples are closely tied to their territories, and honouring these ties is an important element of reconciliation actions and outcomes. Parks Canada is committed to honouring these special ties and to ensuring that the rights of Indigenous Peoples are taken into consideration and respected.

Quotes

"We welcome the signing of this Agreement. When our ancestors signed the Peace and Friendship treaties, the Mi'gmaq were supposed to share in the decisions that affect our lands and waters. For generations, our rights were ignored, and we were not seen as partners. The signing of this Agreement will see the implementation of our treaty rights and to work together with Parks Canada.

We cannot change the events of the past, but we can continue to work together to ensure that the Mi'gmaq remain the custodians of the lands and waters of their sacred ancestral territory for today and for our future generations."

Chief Rebecca Knockwood

Chief of Amlamgog First Nation and MTI Co-Chair

"The Rights Implementation Agreement with Parks Canada is a momentous occasion for the Mi'kmaq Nation. The Agreement brings together First Nations of the Mi'kmaq Nation across Mi'kma'ki in New Brunswick to work together for the stewardship of our lands. The Agreement is a significant step towards implementing our decision-making rights as title holders and sets out a path for us to work with Parks Canada in the spirit of Peace and Friendship. The Agreement is recorded in writing as well as through a Wampum Belt - intertwining together different legal orders and perspectives to care for our shared lands. Kopit Lodge recognizes the contributions made by all parties and hopes this Agreement will serve as a strong precedent to advance the aspirations and responsibilities of all Indigenous Peoples."



Elder Kenneth Francis

Elsipogtog Elder and Spokesperson for Kopit Lodge

"Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation alongside Indigenous Peoples. The eight Mi'gmaq First Nations in New Brunswick are essential partners in the stewardship of our lands. This Agreement marks another step in our collaboration on initiatives for national parks and historic sites that hold deep cultural and historical significance for Indigenous Peoples. It will support efforts ranging from restoration and conservation to the protection and promotion of Mi'gmaq heritage, culture, and language. This is an important step forward as we continue to learn, collaborate, and strengthen our nation-to-nation relationship."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Recognizing rights and preserving the traditions and cultures of Indigenous communities is critical to advancing reconciliation. I'm grateful to Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. and Kopit Lodge for their partnership in making this happen. The Agreement restores stewardship rights, strengthens Mi'gmaq heritage, culture, and language, and creates economic opportunities for Mi'gmaq people in New Brunswick's national parks and historic sites. It reflects our shared commitment to a future built on respect and partnership."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

In 2017, Parks Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada were mandated to negotiate reconciliation and rights recognition agreements as part of the Peace and Friendship Treaties with the Mi'gmaq, Peskotomuhkati and Wolastoqey in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.





On December 19, 2024, eight Mi'gmaq First Nations in New Brunswick, Parks Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada signed the Rights Implementation Agreement.





Shared governance arrangements are an important way for Parks Canada to deliver on Government of Canada commitments to renewed relationships based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership, rooted in the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).





The specific details on how this agreement will be implemented will be developed over the coming months and years as the co-management board is formed and begins to operate.





Parks Canada-administered sites covered as part of this agreement are: Kouchibouguac and Fundy National Parks, and Fort Beauséjour-Fort Cumberland, Fort Gaspareaux, Carleton-Martello Tower, Monument Lefebvre, and Beaubears Island National Historic Sites.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Information: Tim Leblanc Murphy, A/ Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, New Brunswick Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected]; Raven Boyer, Communications Coordinator, Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc., 902-664-4244, [email protected]; Trenton Francis, Forestry & Parks Canada Liaison, Kopit Lodge, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-661-1538, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]