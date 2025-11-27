BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Parks Canada Agency, concluded his participation in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), reaffirming Canada's pledge to protect biodiversity, support Indigenous leadership, and advance commitments under the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Left image: Minister Guilbeault at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. Right image: Minister Guilbeault at Utinga State Park during COP30. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Throughout COP30, Minister Guilbeault emphasized that nature is central to Canada's identity, a key ally in the fight against climate change, as well as a value-add to the economy. Representing Canada at key sessions, such as the Nature Champions Network meeting, he urged countries to scale up innovative financing and partnerships to protect natural capital and accelerate action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. He stressed that solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises must be integrated, reinforcing commitments under both the Convention on Biological Diversity and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $12 billion to conserve nature and advance nature-based climate solutions. These efforts include working toward conserving 30% of Canada's land and oceans by 2030, with 13.8% of land and 15.6% of oceans having been protected or conserved to date. A recent Parks Canada study also found that national parks provide $372 billion annually in ecosystem services to Canadians.

On Indigenous Climate Leadership Day, the Minister underscored the importance of Indigenous leadership in achieving these commitments. Parks Canada collaborates with over 300 Indigenous groups across the country to conserve natural and cultural heritage. Since 2018, Canada has supported more than 240 Indigenous Guardians initiatives, creating culturally significant jobs while protecting species and ecosystems nationwide. Canada is also advancing innovative models like Project Finance for Permanence, backed by an $800 million investment to secure long-term conservation outcomes in partnership with Indigenous organizations, governments, and philanthropies.

As part of his visit, Minister Guilbeault joined local leaders at Utinga State Park to discuss urban conservation and how nature can thrive right next to our cities. He reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to create new national parks, national urban parks, and national marine conservation areas, while reinforcing the cultural and ecological importance of nature to Canadians.

Canada's leadership at COP30 builds on historic investments and partnerships that demonstrate how collaboration, innovation, and Indigenous leadership can deliver transformative change. Minister Guilbeault leaves COP30 committed to accelerating implementation of biodiversity commitments, deepening partnerships, and mobilizing investment to protect nature--for people, for the planet, and for generations to come.

Quote

"Nature is at the heart of Canada's identity and prosperity. At COP30, we reaffirmed that protecting biodiversity and fighting climate change must go hand in hand, not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because it's good for our economy. By investing in conservation, supporting Indigenous leadership, and creating new protected areas, we are building a future where people and nature thrive together."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Parks Canada Agency

Quick Facts

As a member of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Canada adopted the 2030 Nature Strategy as Canada's action plan supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its targets.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has created two new national parks, one new national marine conservation area, four new marine protected areas, 11 new national wildlife areas, and 372 other effective conservation measures. These lands are equivalent to the size of Japan, or about 370,000 square km.

Indigenous-led Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) initiatives include four large projects protecting millions of hectares of land and ocean, strengthening cultural connections, local economies, and stewardship for future generations.

There are four PFP initiatives, supporting Indigenous-led conservation in key areas across Canada: Northwest Territories: Our Land for the Future PFP; Great Bear Sea (Northern Shelf Bioregion) PFP; SINAA/ Qikiqtani PFP; and Omushkego Wahkohtowin PFP.

Parks Canada administered places contribute directly to biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, reconciliation, and health and well-being, and provide approximately $372 billion in ecosystem services such as flood and climate mitigation annually.

The Nature Champions Network, launched by Canada in 2023, brings together countries with significant wilderness areas to accelerate global biodiversity action.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and and Minister responsible for the Parks Canada Agency, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]