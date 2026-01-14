TIMBERLEA, NS, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The new Mayflower Curling Club is more energy efficient and accessible than its previous facility after an investment of $4 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Lena Metlege Diab and Kirk MacDiarmid, President of the Mayflower Curling Club.

The new net-zero carbon ready facility, completed in September 2025, includes a number of energy efficient, carbon reducing, and accessible features. Starting with the building's exterior, new charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in the parking lot. The building's orientation was designed to maximize the use of natural light, reducing the need to use lighting during the day. Finally, the roof was designed to allow for maximal solar panel installation.

In the interior of the facility, the building materials and equipment were selected to exceed building code requirements for insulation, heating systems, appliances, and lighting. Additionally, an energy recovery system has been installed, which allows surplus thermal energy to be used, reducing the energy needed for heating, ventilation, domestic hot water, floor water heating, and dehumidification.

The facility has been designed to be fully accessible, including the ice surface, locker rooms, washrooms, meeting spaces, and spectator viewing areas. Stick curling equipment is available, which is ideal for curlers with mobility limitations.

Quotes

"The new and improved Mayflower Curling Club is a wonderful addition to our community. The federal government is proud to support facilities like this that are committed to reducing their carbon footprint while ensuring their space is welcoming and accessible to everyone."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"The Mayflower Curling Club is grateful and excited to receive this significant support from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. We have created a vibrant, inclusive community centre and we look forward to making it even more sustainable. Our vision is to have curling for everyone in a facility that has only positive impacts on the community and the environment."

Kirk MacDiarmid, President of the Mayflower Curling Club

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, and Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Kirk MacDiarmid, President, Mayflower Curling Club, 902 240-3157, [email protected]