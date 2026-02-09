OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada needs to build housing and infrastructure that is innovative, inclusive, and sustainable at a scale and pace not seen in generations.

Starting today, individuals ready to advance this important work are encouraged to apply before March 9, 2026, for current and future Board of Directors positions on the following Crown corporations under the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure:

Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB)

Canada Lands Company Limited (CLCL)

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI)

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA)

These positions offer a unique opportunity to serve the public interest and shape the investments and strategies that influence where Canadians live, work, and thrive.

Board Directors will leverage their skills, experience, and expertise to:

Advance Canada's housing and infrastructure priorities;

Drive positive impacts through public investment;

Bring innovative solutions to urgent challenges;

Collaborate with top-tier, multi-jurisdictional partners; and,

Serve Canada and Canadians.

Applications are now open and can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

Applicants may also be considered for positions with Build Canada Homes, as it transforms into an arm's-length entity in the future.

Quote

"Canada needs to build housing and infrastructure faster and bolder than ever before. Filling Board of Director positions with experienced, qualified, and dedicated professionals from across public and private industry is an important part of this work to build Canada strong. Successful candidates will be instrumental to building transformative infrastructure, speeding up homebuilding, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

HICC Crown corporations are governed by independent Boards of Directors. The Boards are responsible for the governance and oversight that enable a Crown corporation to successfully deliver on its mandate. HICC Crown corporations are accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals occupying a leadership role in a private or public sector organization.

Each director is to be appointed by the Governor in Council to hold office for a term of no more than four years, although directors are eligible for re-appointment at the end of their term.

The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

Associated links

