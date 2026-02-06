PRINCE ALBERT, SK , Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Residents of Prince Albert and communities across Central and Northern Saskatchewan will benefit from a new Convention and Cultural Event Centre thanks to a $15-million investment from the Government of Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

This announcement was made by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) and his Worship Bill Powalinsky, Mayor of Prince Albert.

The project will deliver an energy-efficient and fully accessible facility designed to host cultural events, recreational activities, conferences, and community gatherings. Located in Prince Albert, the centre will serve the city's population of more than 37,000 and support a regional catchment area of approximately 210,000 people.

By providing a modern space for diverse events and gatherings, the space is expected to strengthen community connections and contribute to local economic activity by attracting visitors and supporting tourism, events, and regional collaboration.

Quotes

"Our new government was elected on a promise to build Canada Strong -- that includes the vital community spaces that are at the heart of so many Saskatchewan towns and cities, big and small. This new Convention and Cultural Event Centre will be a welcoming, modern space to bring people together and help support culture, tourism, and local events in Prince Albert for years to come, and I'm proud of the role played by the Government of Canada in supporting this important project."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"We are very excited to reach this important milestone. This announcement represents the first step in securing financing for the project, and we thank the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of this legacy partnership and its long-term impact."

His Worship Bill Powalinsky, Mayor of Prince Albert

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $15 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, and Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The world is changing, and we need to act decisively to build Canada Strong. The Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) is about building a dynamic, sustainable, inclusive economy in the Prairie Provinces.

Rooted in collaboration with provinces and Indigenous partners, it is designed to unlock ambitious and high impact projects that strengthen the region's economic resilience.

Through PPI, our government is taking bold actions: thinking big, building now, and ensuring that when the Prairies succeed, Canada succeeds.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations as may be required by federal and provincial/territorial governments.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Bill Powalinsky, Mayor, City of Prince Albert, 306-953-4300, Email: [email protected]