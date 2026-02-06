Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination to mark the first day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics Français
News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Feb 06, 2026, 15:00 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Italian flag from sunset to 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.
Please note that the bridge will also be illuminated in the colors of the Canadian flag on evenings when Canada wins a medal.
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
