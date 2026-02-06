MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Italian flag from sunset to 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Please note that the bridge will also be illuminated in the colors of the Canadian flag on evenings when Canada wins a medal.

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

