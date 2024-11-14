With a $12 million investment, this new facility raises the bar

for industry standards and delivers an enhanced customer experience.

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Master Group (Master), Canada's largest and one of North America's foremost heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration distributors, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Eastern distribution centre in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, located on the South Shore of Montreal, Quebec. Part of the Écoparc Saint-Bruno multi-industry complex built by Montoni, Master's new LEED Gold-certified distribution center was officially inaugurated in the presence of John Kaul and Jean-François Routhier, respectively President and Chairman of the Board of The Master Group and Ludovic Grisé Farand, Mayor of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

This cutting-edge facility represents a significant milestone for Master, marking its continued commitment to excellence and innovation in serving customers across diverse sectors including residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial. The new facility offers much greater storage and expansion capacity than the previous Boucherville-based facility.

"The opening of our new Eastern distribution center marks a pivotal moment for The Master Group," said John Kaul, President, The Master Group. "This state-of-the-art facility reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service. By investing in advanced technologies and expanding our capacity, we are not only supporting the growth of our business but also ensuring we continue to deliver the highest standards of service across the Greater Montreal area and beyond."

"This new distribution center will help create many jobs for the residents of Saint-Bruno and the surrounding area. It represents an exceptional opportunity to strengthen our economic ecosystem and promote environmentally-friendly business practices. Welcome to Groupe Master in the Saint-Bruno Écoparc," said Mayor Ludovic Grisé Farand.

Commitment to World-Class Infrastructure

The new distribution centre alone represents an investment of $12 million, underscoring Master's dedication to providing world-class infrastructure to support its operations and customer service initiatives in the Greater Montreal area and beyond.

Spanning an impressive 300,000 square feet, the new warehouse also features an additional 75,000 square feet of outdoor storage, offering increased capacity and enhanced efficiency to meet the evolving needs of customers.

State-of-the-Art Features, Sustainability and LEED Gold-Certified Innovations

Master's new Eastern Distribution Center has achieved LEED Gold certification through an impressive suite of energy and water conservation measures, positioning it at the forefront of sustainable building design. By integrating high-efficiency mechanical systems, including heat pumps, and maximizing airtightness and insulation of the building envelope, the EDC is set to cut heating consumption by over 75% and cooling needs by 30% annually—dramatic reductions that demonstrate a commitment to energy efficiency.

Equally innovative is the center's water-resource optimization strategy. Potable water use is minimized through a comprehensive system that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater, supplying 50% of the water required for plumbing fixtures. This approach not only underscores environmental responsibility but sets a compelling benchmark for smart resource management in industrial facilities.

The new facility boasts several key improvements, including a concrete surface designed to prevent future deformation, LEED Gold-certified doors and docks, and an ergonomic loading room enhanced by 5G technology. The facility features double-deep pallet storage, more visible and safer traffic corridors, as well as outdoor storage with a concrete slab for easier circulation. Additionally, new warehouse equipment and pallet jacks will improve productivity, while expanded loading and shipping docks will ensure greater efficiency.

The LEED Gold-certified features of the facility include solar panels, a green roof and greenhouse, and high-efficiency mechanical systems. Exterior landscaping and a rainwater harvesting system enhance sustainability, while a conservation zone, planted forecourt, animated canal-side plot, and rain garden contribute to environmental conservation. Additionally, the site offers a multi-sports track, relaxation areas, docking doors, and convenient accessibility via public transport, all designed to promote well-being and functionality.

This facility is poised to elevate the standard of service delivery in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry.

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies since 2010. Master provides solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors. Today, the company employs over 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and seven distribution centres across Canada and the United States.

Improving lives, in every degree.

To learn more about The Master Group, visit www.master.ca.

