MONTREAL, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Master is proud to announce the nationwide addition of Hitachi residential HVAC products, marking a major expansion of its industry-leading portfolio and a strengthened partnership with Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning.

With more than 70 years of expertise in residential air conditioning, more than 40 years of pioneering DC inverter technology, and most recently, the introduction of the groundbreaking FrostWash™ technology, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global leader in innovation and reliability.

Now, Canadian contractors will have access to its advanced heating and cooling solutions, backed by Master's trusted distribution and support network.

"This launch marks an exciting new chapter for Master and our customers," said Keith STrachan, Senior Vice President, Distribution at Master. "Hitachi's cutting-edge technology, including features like FrostWash and HeatForce, offers the efficiency, durability, and performance that contractors need—supported by our dedicated teams to ensure seamless integration."

FrostWash™ automatically deep cleans the indoor coil by freezing, melting, and flushing away dirt and pollutants, ensuring cleaner air, reduced maintenance, and long-term efficiency. Meanwhile, Hitachi heat pump models with HeatForce deliver faster, more powerful heating in extreme cold, providing reliable warmth and energy savings even in subzero temperatures. These features make Hitachi heat pumps a standout choice for Canadian homes.

Hitachi residential products will be available at Master's distribution centers across Canada starting in April, ensuring fast access for dealers nationwide.

Unmatched Support for Dealers and Installers

Master is committed to making Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning's introduction seamless for dealers by providing industry-leading support and expertise.

What's in store for dealers?

Comprehensive bilingual marketing materials, including brochures and a dedicated Hitachi Residential landing page on Master.ca.





Nationwide availability of most products, ensuring accessibility across Canada





Exclusive dealer training and ongoing technical support to integrate Hitachi products effortlessly into the market.





Inclusion in the YORK® and Coleman Dealer Programs by Johnson Controls, simplifying the process for contractors looking to bundle ducted and ductless solutions under one trusted platform.

The Hitachi airHome 600 heat pump system will be showcased at MCEE Montreal on April 24-25, 2025, at the Master booth (#701), offering attendees a firsthand look at its cutting-edge technology. Hitachi will also be a Gold Sponsor at the Heat Pump Symposium in Toronto on May 6, 2025, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation in energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

"Master has been a valued partner of Johnson Controls for more than 50 years, and we're thrilled to expand on the partnership and on the Hitachi product reach in Canada through Master's vast distribution and support network," said David Budzinski, chief executive officer, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning. "We are fully committed to equipping our dealers with the tools, training and support they need for success. This is just the beginning of an exciting partnership that will drive innovation and growth in the Canadian HVAC industry."

The official launch of Hitachi residential products is set for April 14, 2025.

Dealers can sign up for training sessions by visiting https://events.master.ca/ or by contacting their local Master representative.

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies since 2010. Master provides solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors. Today, the company employs over 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and three distribution centres across Canada and the United States.

Improving lives, in every degree.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global air conditioning manufacturer established in October 2015 as a joint venture between Johnson Controls and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.) Approximately 15,000 employees have offered high-quality residential and commercial products, services, and solutions to our customers. We have released the most diverse HVAC products in the global market including ductless solutions, chillers, and residential air conditioning solutions that exceed customer expectations at all times.

