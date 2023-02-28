THE MASTER GROUP CONTINUES TO EXCEL IN VALUE-ADDED SERVICE BY OPENING A THIRD BRANCH IN CALGARY

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Master Group is proud to announce the grand opening of a new branch located in South Calgary, Alberta, at 1000 Barlow Square SE, Unit 110. This is the third branch in the city, with Master's industry-leading offering already serving Calgary customers with tremendous success since 2018. This new location is part of the company's rapid Western Canadian growth, bringing Master's total branch count to 75, and 19 in Western Canada.

The Calgary Barlow branch is representative of the investment and commitment from Master to continually expand its footprint in Western Canada and to ensure they are strategically located to best serve their customers. The new branch offers the full complement of Master products and services for customers in Calgary and neighboring cities. It is designed to optimize the customer's experience and provide reliable, highly efficient service in a modern atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to open our newest branch in Western Canada, making our third successful opening in just the past month. Providing optimal solutions to exceed our customers' expectations is the top priority for our business. We are excited to bring the exceptional HVAC-R service experience we offer to more new customers with the Calgary Barlow branch. With many more branches planned for the near future we look forward to continuing to increase market share and become the partner of choice for all our stakeholders." Keith Strachan, Senior Vice-President of Canadian distribution at The Master Group

The new Calgary Barlow location features Master's extensive product assortment and a dedicated, knowledgeable team of HVAC-R professionals who provide industry-leading solutions and an outstanding customer experience.

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2010. Today, the company employs over 1,300 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 75 branches and 5 distribution centres across Canada and the United States. For more information visit master.ca or LinkedIn .

