The Magic of the Tickle Trunk Returns, as Prime Video Announces the Start of Production on an Untitled Mr. Dressup Documentary

The Canadian Amazon Original is produced by marblemedia in association with CBC, Hawkeye Pictures, and Pyre Productions

TORONTO , Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced the start of production on the new Canadian Amazon Original documentary based on the life and career of legendary Canadian children's entertainer Ernie Coombs—or, as he is more commonly known by millions of fans, Mr. Dressup. The documentary celebrates the origins and history of one of Canada's most beloved CBC children shows, Mr. Dressup, which enriched the lives of five generations. The project will film in fall 2022, with a release set for 2023 exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide, followed by a broadcast window on CBC in Canada.

Ernie Coombs with Casey, and Finnegan, photo credit: CBC Still Photo Collection/Paul Smith (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) (left to right): Ernie Coombs and Fred Rogers, photo credit: CBC Still Photo Collection/Robert Ragsdale (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

The feature-length documentary celebrates the origins and history of Canada's favourite children's show, Mr. Dressup, which built a legacy of kindness, patience, inclusiveness, and creativity in 4,000 episodes across 29 years on CBC in Canada. The documentary will combine never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, the Coombs family, and other notable Canadians, all sharing the impact the series had on them. The project also includes fascinating insights into Coombs and how he worked with other key creators and partners, including his friendship with Fred Rogers.

"Mr. Dressup holds a special place in the memories of millions, and Ernie, along with his puppet friends Casey and Finnegan, are the cornerstones of childhood entertainment for generations of Canadians," said Nav Saini, head of content, Canada, Prime Video. "We are thrilled to work with our partners at marblemedia and the CBC to bring Canadian audiences a documentary that serves as a reminder of the power of creativity, the need for compassion, and the importance of playtime, from one of our most important entertainment icons."

"This is one of the most iconic Canadian stories to tell as producers in Canada. A story that resonates positive values, an archetype that has changed the future of kids and family entertainment for generations, and shaped countless careers, including my own. And we're telling it for the first time," said Mark Bishop, executive producer and co-founder of marblemedia.

"Mr. Dressup was, and continues to be, a fun, creative, kind, and safe show for viewers of all ages. It's a great honour to share the rich history, cultural significance, and unlimited imagination of the show and its key creators with all of Canada and the entire world," added director and writer Rob McCallum.

"We are proud of the enduring legacy of Mr. Dressup and Ernie Coombs, representing the national public broadcaster's long-standing commitment to engage young audiences," said Catherine Tait, president and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada. "Working alongside our partners at marblemedia and Prime Video, we have no doubt that this new documentary will emotionally move and inspire Canadians of all ages through the celebration of this quintessential children's series and its timeless themes of generosity, playfulness, and creativity."

The documentary is produced by marblemedia in association with Hawkeye Pictures and Pyre Productions, with the participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund, the Rogers Documentary Fund, and Ontario Creates. Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Aeschylus Poulos, Justin Schoenrock, and Rob McCallum are executive producers, Donna Luke serves as co-executive producer, and Bishop and Poulos are producers. The documentary is directed by McCallum (Power of Grayskull: The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Missing Mom) and written by McCallum and Jordan Morris. International sales are handled by Distribution360 (D360).

The documentary joins the slate of Canadian Amazon Original series including The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed over 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Owen McCorquodale, Prime Video, [email protected]